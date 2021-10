When the stock market goes haywire, it's tempting to stay glued to your portfolio to watch price changes. But this can be a psychologically damaging practice. Investors want to stay informed, but not so much that they fret over short-term price moves. In this segment from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live recorded Sept. 30, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo talk about how often they check their portfolios and why.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO