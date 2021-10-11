CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Rust Apartment by Co+in Collaborative Lab

homeadore.com
 4 days ago

Rust Apartment is a tiny home located in Jakarta, Indonesia, designed by Co+in Collaborative Lab. RUST is a 40 square meter (430 square foot) apartment located in South Jakarta that was designed by Co+in Collaborative Lab with the aim to bring a new life to the ten-year-old apartment unit. It...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
homeadore.com

Apartment in Chelyabinsk by Marina Kutepova

Apartment in Chelyabinsk is a contemporary home located in Russia, recently designed by Marina Kutepova. As a rule, the customer does not know how much he wants to spend on repairs, or he is afraid to voice his budget to the designer. It seems that if you tell the designer the budget, he will “walk on everything”!) But in fact, the total budget helps to navigate in the price range of furniture, plumbing, not to scatter on proposals that will not be affordable to the customer. The designer will be able to suggest in which case it is possible to reduce costs without losing the integrity of the interior and not to the detriment of the appearance. What style is more realistic in the scale of the selected costs. It should be understood that if the budget is limited, it will affect some points. Something will have to be sacrificed. If you suddenly want an art deco kitchen or classic wall panels “on a budget,” prepare for low quality. The designer at the initial stage will tell you about these nuances and help you choose the best option.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Ocean Drive Apartment by mwworks

Ocean Drive Apartment is a modern home located in Miami Beach, Florida, designed by mwworks. The big idea was to create a quiet, atmospheric environment that is rich in tone and material…a space that allows the family the opportunity to focus on being together and away from external distractions. This design unifies two flats on the sixth floor of a residential tower in South Beach for a family with Miami roots. With floor-to-ceiling glazing on the full east and west elevations, the apartment opens to long views up and down the sand and out to Ocean Drive Park below. A bright open plan in a simple palette of light plaster and stone are informed by the tropical light and climate. Carefully detailed Black Limba floors, ceilings and casework add a layer or richness and warmth. With room for a family of six, this home is modern in its execution yet still embraces the carefree style of Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
homeadore.com

House in Xalapa by Lopez Gonzalez Studio

House in Xalapa is a contemporary single-family house located in Mexico, designed in 2021 by Lopez Gonzalez Studio. Envisioned for a growing family, the house proposes a form of dwelling organized around a continuous dialogue with the landscape in which it is located. The dark exterior grants it a solid stature, while simultaneously evoking the possibility of a home carved in the interior of a rock formation. Certain formal gestures complement this suggestion, like the sectioning of the house’s volumes that hints at the form of a crack, or the windows that appear sporadically, yet with a balanced rhythm, in different parts of the wall. Furthermore, the tour inside proposes a game of changing lights and shadows, with paths that open and close, tighten and widen, and flow into open spaces that secure both fresh air and privacy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

East Fremantle House by Nic Brunsdon

East Fremantle House is a lovely addition to a single family house located in Perth, Australia, designed in 2020 by Nic Brunsdon. The East Fremantle House is situated in suburban Perth and is a contextually responsive addition to a heritage cottage. Informed by the challenging narrow site, the result is a linear additional living space to a traditional home that offers flexibility, function and a strong connection with the exterior space, fit for ever changing family life.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bar Island#The Old Apartment#Tiny Home#Rust Apartment By#Co In Collaborative Lab
homeadore.com

Villa Tsukuba by Naoi Architecture & Design Office

Villa Tsukuba is a modern single-story home located in Ibaraki, Japan, designed in 2021 by Naoi Architecture & Design Office. The primary goal of this design was to incorporate abundant views of nature into the living space of the residents, enriching their daily life. Nature is beautiful in itself, without artificial manipulation. This residence melts into the landscape on an equal standing with natural elements, balancing relaxed comfort and stillness.
DESIGN
homeadore.com

Camboinhas Penthouse by Arquitetura Trevo

Camboinhas Penthouse is a luxury contemporary home located in Niterói, Brazil, recently designed by Arquitetura Trevo. Located on a beach near Rio de Janeiro in the city of Niterói, Cobertura Camboinhas is a penthouse that was found by the couple who would like a complete renovation before moving with the family to the place. The main request was for the apartment to bring the breathtaking view inland without losing privacy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
homeadore.com

House AJ by Didonè Comacchio Architects

House AJ is a modern single family house located in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, recently designed by Didonè Comacchio Architects. Project for a new private house in the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa. The building consists of two main volumes characterized by well-defined functions and connected together to form a “T”. The portion of the building oriented “east-west” hosts the living area, embellished by a double-height space that lets you see the wooden roof and the more technical rooms. The north-south block contains and distributes the sleeping area.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Rust
homeadore.com

1903 Apartment by Pas Estudio

1903 Apartment is a modern home redesigned in 2017 by Pas Estudio, located in Valencia, Spain. The challenge of the proposal was to find the balance between the original spirit of the house and the needs of a 21st century habitat. The approach of the renovation project has been to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

East End House by Andrew Franz Architect

East End House is a seafront retreat located in New York, United States, designed in 2019 by Andrew Franz Architect. Perched on a bluff overlooking the water, a house on Long Island’s East End will be a serene year-round retreat. Living spaces open outward toward cool breezes and lapping waves in summer, and in winter orient inwards toward warm wood paneling and a cozy two-sided fireplace.
NEW YORK STATE
homeadore.com

Judo House by Nervegna Reed Architecture

Judo House is a modern two-story house located in Melbourne, Australia, designed in 2021 by Nervegna Reed Architecture. The Judo House was designed for a couple and their young family. Both clients are Judo experts, the wife being a former Olympic Judo competitor. Besides the usual requirements of a family house they wanted a space where they could practice Judo with the children. Therefore, the basement became a multiuse space with martial arts as its core activity. Circular floor windows on the ground floor allow light and views to the Judo practice below.
WORLD
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Care for a Christmas Cactus

A Christmas cactus is one of those iconic Christmas plants that pops up everywhere during the holidays. Native to Brazil, these plants are available in a variety of pretty colors including red, pink, lavender, peach, orange, and white. In the wild, they grow in the rain forest on tree branches as epiphytes, a plant that grows on another but is not parasitic. In your home, they can live for more than 100 years when cared for properly!
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

8 Best Plants That Grow From Leaves

Going green has never been more beautiful and convenient!. Growing plants from leaves is an amazing process, and it always gives great results. To do this you need a healthy leaf cut from the desired plant to be dipped in rooting hormone then placed into your preferred medium for growth.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy