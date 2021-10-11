Santander Introduces “Green” Sustainable Payment Cards in Spain

Copper, an “institutional gateway to digital asset investing,” has added former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to its board of advisors. Lord Hammond is one of only three people to have served continuously in the UK cabinet from 2010 to 2019, serving under Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May. Lord Hammond served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Foreign Secretary from 2014 to 2016, and Defence Secretary from 2011 to 2014.

