Santander Introduces “Green” Sustainable Payment Cards in Spain

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NYSE: SAN) has started to introduce its sustainable payment cards, which are reportedly made with recycled material. The cards are being rolled out in Spain. Santander had previously launched the “One Card” design in Poland and Portugal. The financial institution plans to have all of its debit and credit cards in Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom made out of sustainable materials within the next few years.

