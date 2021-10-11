Sweet Paris Celebrates National Dessert Day With Free Crêpes

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more, will be celebrating National Dessert Day on October 14 by offering a SWEET promotion to its loyal customers. Guests who become a 'Sweet Passport' member, can receive a free plain Nutella or Dulce De Leche Crêpe at any of Sweet Paris' 10 locations across Houston, Austin or San Antonio, Texas.

The Sweet Passport program is Sweet Paris' exclusive rewards program that offers perks and benefits exclusively designed for their most loyal customers. Sweet Passport members can get points on their rewards membership with each visit and receive special deals on holidays like World Nutella Day and World Chocolate Day. Sweet Passport members receive 1 point for every $10 spent, and once they earn 10 points, they receive $10. Besides using rewards points toward purchases, each Sweet Passport member gets a $5 Birthday Bonus to spend in restaurant dining.

Customers that sign up for the Sweet Passport program before October 14 can enjoy Sweet Paris' exclusive National Dessert Day promotion reserved for members. To sign up, consumers can register their information through https://www.sweetparis.com/sweet-passport, or at any of Sweet Paris' locations in Texas. After signing up, members will receive a text message on the day of the promo which must be presented at any Sweet Paris restaurant on October 14 to redeem their free plain Nutella or Dulce De Leche crêpe.

"Fall is a wonderful time to think about the sweet things in life," said Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris co-founder. "We are excited about welcoming our Sweet Passport members on National Dessert Day to our Cafés and treating them to delicious crêpes created with rich ingredients like Nutella and caramel."

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The Instagram-worthy interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

Along with crêpes, Sweet Paris' menu contains items to please any guest's appetite, including waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, mimosas, frozen mimosas, hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and couples can enjoy their artful and tasty food and drinks in a beautiful setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Sweet Passport, please visit https://www.sweetparis.com/sweet-passport.

