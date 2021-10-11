CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATIP; FAII Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K Of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("ATI," "FVAC II," or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP; FAII) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between February 22, 2021, and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atip.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atip or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ATI you have until October 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

