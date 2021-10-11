CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021 stock-market highs are ‘almost certainly’ in, unless earnings clear this bar

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's all eyes on third-quarter earnings. Results need to be strong enough to show that earnings power is still climbing and estimates for the current quarter and next year are too low, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

