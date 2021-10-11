CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Collaborates With Grammy Award Winner Common To Make Education More Accessible

Unity (U) - Get UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Report, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced today a partnership with Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist, actor, author and activist, Common.

As part of this partnership, Unity will provide grant funding and educational software licenses to Common's Chicago-based creative arts school, Art In Motion (AIM), to support its programming and the integration of Unity into the school's curriculum, providing students with access to RT3D development, preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow. Additionally, Unity and Common are co-launching a brand new extension of the Unity for Humanity grant: The "Imagine" Grant, awarded to the project that best inspires audiences to "Imagine a Better World."

"This partnership directly embodies a belief that Unity and Common share, which is that education should be accessible to all - that every student regardless of zip code, has an opportunity to achieve their fullest academic and artistic potential," said Jessica Lindl, Vice President, Social Impact at Unity. "We are thrilled to be working with Common to provide increased access to real-time 3D development tools and to inspire the next generation of learners to create content rooted in making the world a better place."

Founded by Common in 2019, Art In Motion is a student-centered, arts-infused school on Chicago's South Side. Its focus is on culture and social-emotional learning, coupled with the middle school to high school model, while working to nurture, celebrate, and share the creativity, culture, and the originality of its vibrant students and community. Through this partnership, Unity aims to further democratize access and remove barriers to education, so that more students can convert learning RT3D skills to real-life economic opportunities in tomorrow's job market.

"We are focused on creating a school that expands opportunities for our students. At Art In Motion, we are teaching our students to be creators, leaders, and world-changers. We are grateful for this partnership with Unity to support our vision," says Grammy and Academy Award winning artist, Common.

This collaboration comes one day prior to the 2021 Unity for Humanity Summit, a virtual, one-day event on October 12th, which celebrates creators around the world who are using RT3D to make a positive impact on society and the planet. Common will be speaking during the keynote, alongside Dr. David Washington, Chief Impact Officer at HiDef. At the event, attendees will hear about Common's work with Unity to co-launch and judge the new extension of the Unity for Humanity Grant: The "Imagine" Grant, submissions for which will run from October 11th through December 3rd 2021 and can be entered here.

To register for the Unity for Humanity Summit, please visit here.

About Unity

Unity (U) - Get UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Report is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

About Art In Motion

Art In Motion (AIM) is a tuition free school of choice. Founded in 2019, AIM currently serves grades 7-10. The school cultivates a strong learning and working culture, and actively embeds artistic, cultural, linguistic, and social emotional learning supports throughout the instructional day. Strong relationships are at the foundation of the AIM model; each student meets regularly with a mentor. Art In Motion supports each child in becoming an engaged and curious learner, a confident self-advocate, and a creative problem-solver by setting high expectations and nurturing a positive culture that honors diversity, collaboration, and optimism through the arts.

