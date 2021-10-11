CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GA Of CloudNatix Platform Brings Industry First 'Planet-Scale Cluster Manager' To Market, Solving Problem Of Operating Diverse Fleets Of Cloud And Kubernetes Deployments

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudNatix, founded and led by the co-creator of Linux containers and pioneers of the Google Borg and Apache Mesos cluster managers, today announced the general availability of its CloudNatix Platform. It is the industry's first Planet-Scale Cluster Management software that's delivered as a service, and it is designed specifically for managing large, distributed, heterogeneous fleets of compute resources as one unit to deliver greater efficiency and performance at lower costs.

The CloudNatix Platform is the first offering that connects to customers' cloud accounts, on-premise datacenter deployments and existing virtual machine (VM) or Kubernetes clusters, then aggregates these resources into pools of compute resources across multiple clusters. The CloudNatix Platform then autopilots capacity optimization and common infrastructure operations, bringing hyperscale infrastructure efficiencies to enterprises worldwide that are wrestling with the challenges of managing a global, diverse fleet of compute resources.

The CloudNatix Platform builds upon the de-facto cluster management gold standard, Kubernetes, extending Kubernetes to manage VMs and containers across multiple clusters as a single, self-optimizing global cluster. The CloudNatix Platform provides line-of-business leadership, DevOps engineers and developers with an interface to observe, understand, operate and automate VM and cloud-native workloads. It delivers this across aggregated sets of multiple cloud and on-premise clusters, dynamically adjusting resources to optimize cloud costs, increase service availability and reduce the toil of managing infrastructure. The CloudNatix Platform launches with a broad set of popular integrations, including AWS EC2 and EKS, Google GCP and GKE, and Azure VMs and AKS.

The CloudNatix Platform can abstract clusters of machines in a datacenter or cloud, pooling resources across clusters so they behave like one giant warehouse-scale global computing system, all while leveraging patent-pending Autopilot technology to automate capacity optimization and bin-packing of resources. This makes it easy for DevOps teams to provision, operate and optimize cloud and cloud-native apps without being bogged down by infrastructure management of a geographically disparate set of clusters. At the same time, it makes more efficient the process of developers building new cloud and cloud-native apps by programmatically writing against an API that spans multiple clusters of resources.

Key Capabilities of the CloudNatix Platform

  • Cluster management — Federated Global Cluster Manager is a cloud managed, global cluster management system based on Kubernetes.
  • Dashboard — Global Dashboard provides a common view of cost and operational intelligence across your multiple cloud and Kubernetes environments.
  • ML-powered insights engine — Insights generates recommendations that allow you to easily create a detailed picture of your Kubernetes and VM workloads using the power of machine learning.
  • Multi-cluster operations manager — Multi-cluster Operations Manager provides a single pane of glass view for K8s and VM workloads running on multi-cloud infrastructure.
  • Workload and infrastructure autopilot — Autopilot enables you to continuously adjust your application and infrastructure sizing with CloudNatix Insights recommendations.
  • Logical Multi-Tenancy — Logical Organizations and Namespaces simplifies organizational management by grouping multiple clusters into a federated organization.
  • Logical access — Logical Access across clouds and clusters allows you to log into the console or logs of any pod or VM across any cluster using a single click, helping you find needles in a haystack of pods.
  • CLUI™ — Command Line User Interface (CLUI) is a hybrid UI with CLI that lets developers develop and operate against a globally federated set of compute resources like it is one warehouse-scale computer.
  • Support for a wide variety of platforms , including:
  • All modern versions of Linux: Redhat, CentOS, and Ubuntu
  • All modern version of Windows: Windows 2015, Windows 2019 and more
  • On-cloud: Amazon AWS and EKS, Microsoft Azure and AKS, Google GCP and GKE
  • On-premise: Bare metal and VMware (coming soon!)

The CloudNatix Platform includes hardened features around cost visibility, cost attribution, cost forecasting, multi-cluster secure access management, enterprise security, ML-powered insights, capacity optimization using CloudNatix Autopilot, and other core capabilities required for enterprise production environments.

Supporting Quotes"This is a global cluster management system built by the team that helped create containers and hyperscale cluster management platforms. What we've built is designed to tackle the biggest inefficiencies in cloud today, as both VMs and cloud-native applications consume compute resources, resulting in massive cloud bills and cloud waste," said Rohit Seth, the co-creator of Linux Containers and the CEO and founder at CloudNatix. "From compute resource optimization, to handling availability degradation, and everything in between, the mission of CloudNatix is to accelerate innovation with efficient infrastructure by leveraging automation to reduce cost and human toil, giving developers and DevOps engineers much better visibility into their global compute environment across multiple clusters, while freeing them from low-level plumbing."

"Companies need to accelerate time to value in both the public and private clouds," said Munu Gandhi, president and COO, ITsavvy and former vice president of core infrastructure services at Aon Plc. "Unfortunately, they oftentimes struggle with higher costs in the public cloud, decreased performance of their workloads and lack the know-how to drive the required automation. CloudNatix is a platform that addresses all of these challenges and enables their clients to achieve their business outcomes."

"CloudNatix has helped us simplify our Cloud operations from the start by providing a unified efficiency dashboard for operations and cost management," said Toshihiko Kono, managing director, CO-OP Tohoku Japan.

"Most enterprises do not have a sophisticated planet-scale cluster manager like Google has that can manage multiple regions, clusters and even Autopilot workloads for efficiency and availability," said Kenji Kaneda, former co-tech lead of Google BORG and chief architect at CloudNatix. "CloudNatix platform is the next evolution of cluster management that aims to democratize Google-like efficiency and bring it to enterprises."

"Our vision in building CloudNatix was to put multi-cloud infrastructure together with virtual machines and multi cloud-native applications on Autopilot, optimizing costs and reducing human toil," said Somik Behera, founding member & head of products at CloudNatix.

CloudNatix Platform for Enterprises is Generally AvailableCompanies interested in learning how to run and manage cost-optimized Kubernetes & multi-cloud infrastructure with CloudNatix can RSVP for an upcoming webinar here .

CloudNatix Platform Community Edition is Open for Early AccessCompanies interested in participating in the CloudNatix early access program for the CloudNatix Platform Community Edition may register here and participate at no charge.

Resources

  • Read more about the CloudNatix Platform in the launch blog post .
  • planet-scale cluster management .
  • Sign up for a product demo of CloudNatix Enterprise.
  • Request early access to the CloudNatix Community Edition for Windows and Linux Virtual Machines, free at www.c8x.dev .
  • Request early access to the CloudNatix Community Edition for Kubernetes Clusters, free at www.autok8s.dev .
  • Join the Autopilot Community page to learn more about hyperscale efficiency for enterprises at www.autopilot.sh .

About CloudNatixCloudNatix (Twitter: @CloudNatix ) is building a Global Cluster Management Platform to help enterprises achieve the next generation of scale, efficiency and automation while operating VMs and cloud-native workloads distributed across clusters and multiple clouds, including on-premises environments. It connects to existing or greenfield Kubernetes clusters, cloud accounts and vSphere environments to pool the federated set of resources and uses machine learning to automate Autopilot workloads and infrastructure to drive capacity and human efficiency. The CloudNatix Platform is built atop open-source Kuberenetes and Prometheus and works across all major cloud platforms and on-premises technologies. ClouNatix has raised $6M in pre-seed and seed funding from DNX Ventures, Incubate Fund, Vela Partners, 468 Capital and Cota Capital. The company is headquartered in Saratoga, CA, and operates worldwide in a remote-first model. More at www.cloudnatix.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-of-cloudnatix-platform-brings-industry-first-planet-scale-cluster-manager-to-market-solving-problem-of-operating-diverse-fleets-of-cloud-and-kubernetes-deployments-301396913.html

SOURCE CloudNatix

