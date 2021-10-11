Worldwide Survival Tools Industry To 2030 - Featuring Coleman, Exxel Outdoors And Fenix Outdoors International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Survival tools by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global survival tools market was valued at $1,279.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,481.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Water sports gear are set of tools used by the participants during performing recreational activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and others. These survival tools provide safety to recreational sports enthusiast against getting injured while performing any recreational activities. These tools include pocket tools, ropes, first aid kit and others. Moreover, these survival tools are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise store, online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialty stores, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is likely to drive the growth of the water sports gear market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.Survival tools such as survival knives, first aid kit and others protect recreational activities participants from getting injured. This in turn drives the survival tools market. Moreover, increasing number of recreational activities enthusiast is fueling the growth of survival tools market. Furthermore, continuous innovation in the survival tools has also propelled the growth of the survival tools market. However, the low penetration of survival tools in developing region is likely to hamper the growth of survival tools market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, various initiatives taken by government of various countries to promote recreational activities in their respective countries and the rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunity for the survival tools market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.The global survival tools market segments are categorized into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into pocket tools, first aid kit, compass and others. By application, it is divided into hiking, hunting & fishing, camping and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, online store, supermarket/hypermarket and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAThe key players profiled in the report include Coleman Company, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Fiskars Group, Johnson & Johnson, Leatherman Tool Group, Inc., SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Surefire, LLC and UST Brands. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Global water sports gear market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. COVID-19 impact on India skin care products market3.4.1. Multiple scenario3.5. Value chain Analysis3.6. Top Impacting factors3.7. Top Impacting factors3.8. Market dynamics3.8.1. Drivers3.8.1.1. Use of Survival tools Increases safety3.8.1.2. Increase in number of recreational activities enthusiasts globally3.8.1.3. Easy availability of survival tools3.8.2. Restraint3.8.2.1. Low penetration in developing regions3.8.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products3.8.3. Opportunities3.8.3.1. Product Innovation3.8.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform CHAPTER 4: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Pocket tools4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. First Aid kit4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Compass4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast.5.2. Hiking5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Hunting and Fishing5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Camping5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast5.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Online stores6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Specialty Store6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast6.4.3. Market analysis by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast6.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: SURVIVAL TOOLS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top Player Positioning8.2. Top winning strategies8.3. Product mapping8.4. Competitive dashboard8.5. Competitive heat map8.6. Key developments8.6.1. Acquisition8.6.2. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. COLEMAN COMPANY, INC.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. EXXEL OUTDOORS, LLC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. FENIX OUTDOORS INTERNATIONAL AG9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Business performance9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. FISKARS GROUP9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. R&D Expenditure9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D Expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. LEATHERMAN TOOL GROUP, INC.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.7. READY AMERICA, INC.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.8. SOG Specialty Knives & Tools9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. SUREFIRE, LLC9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.10. UST Brands9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z61w5b

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-survival-tools-industry-to-2030---featuring-coleman-exxel-outdoors-and-fenix-outdoors-international-among-others-301397052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets