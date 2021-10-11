CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour In Miami Welcomes Forward Thinkers And Visionaries Of Cyber Protection

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced several of the keynote speakers and panelists participating in the annual Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour, which kicks off virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida on October 25-27.

Acronis is pleased to welcome special guest speaker Alexis Ohanian to deliver a keynote address at the event, joining business, IT, and cybersecurity experts from across the IT channel. Ohanian, an internet entrepreneur and investor is best known as a co-founder of Reddit and venture firm Initialized Capital. At the Summit, he will share lessons from his business journey and offer advice to entrepreneurs that are growing their own business.

Chris Voss, renown hostage negotiator, and the CEO & Founder of The Black Swan Group Ltd., will be keynoting virtually. He has used his many years of experience in international crisis and high-stakes negotiations to develop a unique program, that applies globally proven techniques to the business world. Prior to 2008, Voss was the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the FBI's hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council's Hostage Working Group. Prior to that post, Voss served as lead Crisis Negotiator for the New York City Division of the FBI. Voss was a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force for 14 years.

Chris has taught business negotiation at Harvard, in the MBA program, as an adjunct professor at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, and at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He is author of Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It© .

Created to bring together Acronis service providers, and meet new partners and resellers, the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami will welcome some 250 attendees in-person, and 2,000 participants virtually.

A wide array of captivating keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities awaits them, in the largest community of industry-related professionals and experts found in a single convention.

In addition to connecting with some of the country's most recognized IT channel, cybersecurity, and integration experts, participants with hear from and meet Acronis' new Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pulvermueller, who began in his new role in July 2021.

Joining Acronis from GoDaddy, Pulvermueller is familiar with the Acronis #CyberFit Summit, previously participating in the Summit as a Diamond Sponsor.

"I am excited to engage with our incredible partner network, and continue Acronis' goals of providing them with game-changing cyber protection and cyber resilience technologies. Our vision is to help expand opportunities for the Acronis partner community, while continuing to support and accelerate the growth and success of the thousands of businesses in the IT channel who already rely on Acronis Cyber Protection solutions," noted Pulvermueller.

In addition to Ohanian and Pulvermueller, today's industry thought leaders and Acronis' top executives will be leading multiple sessions and keynotes at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit, including:

  • Jamison West - fractional CEO for SmileBack and Chairman of TimeZest - will break down the five major elements of the MSP Service Desk, and how to build them from the ground up, for efficiency, scale and profitability.
  • Bestselling author, IT business transformation and channel growth expert, Erick Simpson, will discuss two real world MSP case studies in transforming to a security-first organization. Learn the fundamentals of pricing, packaging and selling your security services profitably.
  • Christian Lau, Los Angeles Football Club CTO, and Scott Wiles, TeamLogicIT President,will discuss the intersection of sports and security. Learn how LAFC and TeamLogicIT are able to combine their region's love for the hometown team with Acronis #CyberFit Sports Partnerships to promote their services, build brand loyalty, and grow their business.
  • CEO of Channelnomics, Larry Walsh, will speak about how to attract new customers to build your business, and how to retain existing customers.
  • Acronis Channel Chief, Alex Ruslyakov, and other Acronis leaders will show how you can optimize your partnership with Acronis, reduce your cyber risk, and use the Acronis #CyberFit Academy to train your teams.
  • Acronis' Chief Channel Evangelist, Amy Luby, will show you how to boost profits, reduce risk, and improve your team's productivity.

Acronis has also scheduled a Women in Tech breakfast networking opportunity, hosted by Brooke Baldwin, a celebrated American journalist, former host of CNN Newsroom, and author of Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.

A full list of speakers and panelists is available at: https://acronis.events/summit2021/miami-speakers/

Those who join the Acronis #CyberFit Summit virtually will have access to viewing the keynotes live, exclusive Q&As with executives, and peer-to-peer support sessions.

On October 27, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in professional trainings led by Acronis' cyber protection experts. These training sessions will enable IT and channel professionals alike to gain in-depth expertise in Acronis solutions.

Summit sponsorship The event's sponsors are an integral part of the success of the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021. This year's sponsors include Ingram Micro, GoDaddy, JAMF, Virtuozzo, and many more.

" Cloud providers grow when it is easy for them to build, manage and sell a more compelling alternative to hyperscale cloud - and that's exactly what we're doing at Virtuozzo, enabling and powering the alternative cloud. We're excited to be showcasing so many of our fantastic partners at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit - the alternative cloud providers bringing security, disaster recovery and a huge range of other services to businesses across the world, powered by Virtuozzo," said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorsummit@acronis.com.

For more information or to register for the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in any of our four cities, visit: https://acronis.events/summit2021/

About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 25 languages.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acronis-cyberfit-summit-world-tour-in-miami-welcomes-forward-thinkers-and-visionaries-of-cyber-protection-301397082.html

SOURCE Acronis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Acronis And ITCloud.ca Enter A Canadian Distribution Agreement

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ITCloud.ca, distributor of continuity, cybersecurity and productivity cloud solutions throughout Canada, has been selected as a Cloud Distributor for Acronis. ITCloud.ca will be distributing the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, built to enable cyber protection solutions for managed service providers (MSP), to...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Infographic: Cyber threats in the new world of work

The pandemic has forever changed the way we think about work, with hybrid models becoming the new normal. Some companies are even fully embracing a remote model–last week, financial and advisory services company PwC announced that it would be letting its 40,000 employees work remotely permanently. Emily Payne is managing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotelbusiness.com

HB on the Scene: At the NABHOOD Summit, it’s all about paying it forward

MIAMI—On first day of The National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers’ (NABHOOD) 25th annual International African-American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show, held at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, the general opening session was all about making sure the next generation of African-American hoteliers have all the tools to succeed.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

Global Networking, Showcasing Platform OneMip to Give TV Players an Online Boost

Bringing the television industry one step closer to its global business partners, RX France and Mip Markets, the entertainment content market giant, are launching the multifaceted, online TV-business platform OneMip, it was announced at Mipcom in Cannes. Building on the momentum created for online markets during the pandemic, the new destination will provide a year-round home for the global TV community. The platform will offer a global directory, business networking opportunities and a new content showcase, as well as a bouquet of other services and opportunities. “The launch of OneMip comes in response to the industry’s appetite for year-round business networking,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy

In 2019, more than two billion people had an internet connection — more than 60 billion Google searches per month and 156 million emails were sent per minute. These statistics hint at the intensity and penetration of the internet in our daily interactions. And over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in our collective dependence on digital technologies for our professional, social and recreational needs. One of the outcomes of this increased dependence is the subjection of our everyday work and personal lives to increased surveillance. ...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
progressivegrocer.com

Why Grocery Workers Are Quitting

Nearly half of front-line workers are planning to leave their jobs, and the reason may surprise you. According to Axonify's annual Global State of Frontline Work Experience Study, retail workers reported burnout (63%) as being a more important motivating factor for resigning compared to compensation (50%), with grocery workers citing 56% burnout.
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Endpoint Security#Internet Security#Fbi#Initialized Capital#The Black Swan Group Ltd#Keynoting#Harvard#Mba#Georgetown University
Miami Herald

This Miami neighborhood is one of the coolest in the world, TimeOut says

If you live in Brickell, you already believe with all your heart you live in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. And now, TimeOut agrees with you. TimeOut just released its annual “Coolest Neighborhoods” list, and — you guessed it — Brickell made the list. Sorry, Kendall. Robbed again.
MIAMI, FL
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy