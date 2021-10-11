CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SLQT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) purchased shares of the Company's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in SelectQuote you have until October 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005043/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

REVANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. On Behalf Of Revance Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report on behalf of Revance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Revance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Longeveron Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LGVN

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 21-cv-23303, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Longeveron Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

LIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightning EMotors, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021, and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 14, 2021, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slqt#Investors#Class Action Lawsuit#Llc#Selectquote#The Company#Company#Complaint#Court
TheStreet

SELECTQUOTE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against SelectQuote, Inc. - SLQT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report, if they purchased the Company's shares between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's May 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LAW
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or "the Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
The Press

FRIDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or "the Company") (NYSE: PHG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 29, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) securities from February 9, 2021 through September 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 29, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llp Investigates Echo, Adtn, Dspg, Gsky, Gwb; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - Get Echo Global Logistics, Inc Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SLQT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flexion Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - FLXN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Report to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash is fair to Flexion shareholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or "the Company") (DNA) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FB INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Facebook, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FB

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report resulting from allegations that Facebook may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
INTERNET
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

SELECTQUOTE, INC. (NYSE: SLQT) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IMPENDING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of SelectQuote Inc.. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report from February 8, 2021 through May 11, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ANVS SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Annovis Bio, Inc.. ("Annovis Bio" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Annovis Bio Inc. Report from May 21, 2021 through July 28, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That The Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is Approaching In The Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares (ADSs) between September 30, 2020 and August 8, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yalla is a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform that operates mainly in the Middle East and Northern Africa region.
LAW
TheStreet

HYZN SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DCRB, HYZN) from February 9, 2021 through September 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Katapult claims to be a "next-generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce focused on the non-prime consumer."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy