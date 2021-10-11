CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Industry Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Toni Pepper Announced

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure, a preeminent gaming and hospitality industry organization, today announced the recipient of the Phil LaBelle Lifetime Achievement Award. This year the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues selected their colleague, Toni Pepper, CITO of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to receive this award in recognition of her drive, leadership and accomplishments through a lifetime of dedication in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Toni was recognized at the 20th Anniversary G&L Roundtable, host of the Annual Industry Awards ceremony, at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas last Monday evening. Accepting the award, Toni commented, "Being part of G&L has given me the opportunity to meet many amazing people in the industry that share my passion for continuously driving us forward. I am honored by the recognition from my peers for this award."

"It was particularly special to present to Toni on this 20th anniversary as Toni has been such an important part of this community over the years. Toni's dedication to this industry is evident in the passion and energy she consistently devotes to it, and her accomplishments and leadership are exceptionally deserving of recognition by her peers in the industry," stated Gaming & Leisure's CEO Jeannie Caruso.

The G&L Roundtable is a private, peer-to-peer forum. Among the many gaming & hospitality CXOs in attendance, it's hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry.

