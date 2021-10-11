CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Southern Company's 2021 Proxy Statement Recognized As Nation's Best For Transparency

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company's 2021 proxy statement was named the top company in the country for transparency and disclosure. The designation was made as part of the third annual U.S. Transparency Awards, sponsored by Labrador, a global communications firm specializing in regulated disclosure documents.

The rankings compared the efficacy of corporate disclosure documents among the top S&P 250 companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, as determined by market capitalization.

Proxy statements provide investors with the information needed for informed decision-making in advance of a company's annual shareholders meeting. The U.S. Transparency Awards focus on the criteria of accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. Southern Company's proxy statement stood out by including a shareholder engagement section outlining how many shareholders were contacted, who from the company participated in the discussions and the topics discussed.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized once again for excellence in transparency and corporate disclosure," said Jim Kerr, executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief compliance officer for Southern Company. "We take great pride in engaging with our stakeholders, which includes producing clear and comprehensive disclosures that help investors better understand our company and priorities."

Southern Company has been recognized as a leader in corporate transparency each year since the inaugural U.S. Transparency Awards in 2019.

"Each year, the Awards criteria evolve and address more issues as the needs of the investor community grow. This year, we added a new award, Most Efficient Plain Language - Proxy Statement, because as disclosure grows in length and complexity to meet stakeholders' evolving expectations, it also must grow in clarity. Stakeholders are more likely to read, understand, believe, and remember content written in plain language," says Molly Doran, director of advisory & design services at Labrador. "Because of our extensive set of criteria and comprehensive methodology, the Awards recognize the quality and completeness of information that top U.S. companies make available."

About Southern Company

Southern Company (SO) - Get Southern Company Report is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Labrador

Labrador, the creator and organizer of the Transparency Awards, is an independent agency specializing in communicating compliance. After two decades in Europe and 10 years in the U.S., Labrador's mission remains the same - to design and publish reader-centric documents that generate shareholder trust and reinforce their investment decisions. Focusing exclusively on corporate disclosure documents, and with over 300 clients worldwide, Labrador provides a unique insight into industry trends and best practices, and award-winning innovation and initiatives.

For further information, visit www.labrador-company.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-companys-2021-proxy-statement-recognized-as-nations-best-for-transparency-301397087.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Comments / 0

Related
onmsft.com

Microsoft shareholders push for transparency into company's contracts

In recent years Microsoft has stumbled over its perception as a human rights advocacy company publicly while sometimes practicing quite a different tune with undisclosed partnerships and contracts. To that point, employees and shareholders have continued to pressure the company to review contracts with governments and law enforcement agencies to...
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida medical marijuana company becomes nation’s largest distributor

October 5, 2021 - Florida-based medical marijuana operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has closed a $2.1 billion deal, making it the largest medical marijuana distributor in the U.S. Trulieve acquired its former competitor Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. The deal combines both Trulieve and Harvest’s cash and cash equivalents of $289 million and $71 million, respectively. Under the deal, Trulieve will have 149 retail locations in 11 states and more than 3.1 million square feet of cultivation. Harvest’s 14 retail locations in Florida will be closed temporarily as they are converted to the Trulieve brand.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Forbes Recognizes Sun Life As One Of America's Best Dental Insurers

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies for dental insurance. The recognition is derived from a survey of 16,000 U.S. consumers who provided insights on their overall satisfaction with the insurance products and their willingness to recommend them to others. Forbes also assessed customer service, financial advice, price/performance ratio, transparency and damage/benefit ratio. Out of the thousands of eligible companies, only 20 dental insurers were recognized.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Emprise Bank Recognized By Newsweek In Its America's Best Banks 2022

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emprise Bank announced today it has been named the Best Small Bank in Kansas by Newsweek. This prestigious award comes as part of their 2022 list of America's Best Banks produced in partnership with LendingTree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Company#Energy Companies#Energy Resources#Southern Company#Nasdaq
wnypapers.com

Morinello recognizes October as National Women's Small Business Month

October is National Women's Small Business Month, which means it's time to celebrate the determination, drive and success of women-owned businesses everywhere, while recognizing the obstacles and challenges these female entrepreneurs have had to overcome. Women in America have continually faced opposition to excel and break through glass ceilings. Following...
NIAGARA, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Progressive Grocer Recognizes Industry's Best and Brightest Under Age 40

More change is coming to grocery industry, and this year’s record number of GenNext winners is ready to take on whatever comes next. Talent has always mattered in retail, but today it matters more than ever and in more ways than ever. Credit the blistering pace of change that has accelerated throughout the world of grocery to the point where words such as “innovation,” “disruption” and “transformation” are now a familiar part of the industry’s vocabulary.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

The White House's Plan to Stop Government Employees From Getting Phished

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The White House has an ambitious plan to greatly reduce the risk of phishing to the U.S. government. Part of that is having agencies phase out the use of SMS and app-based multi-factor authentication, and replace them with phishing-resistant methods such as hardware security keys.
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Motley Fool

My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A long-term mindset is key to building life-changing wealth. MercadoLibre democratizes commerce and improves access to financial services in Latin America. The Trade Desk helps media buyers spend their advertising budgets more efficiently. If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy