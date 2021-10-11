CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Attorneys For Sadler: Attorney General's Filing In Skills Game Case Is "The Last Futile Attempt To Avoid A Trial"

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

EMPORIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for Virginia business owner and NASCAR legend Hermie Sadler today characterized the latest filing by Attorney General Mark Herring's office as "the last futile attempt to avoid a trial" in Sadler's ongoing lawsuit against the Commonwealth's ban on skill games.

Sadler is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief in the Circuit Court for Greensville County from the provisions of Virginia Senate Bill 971, which instituted a ban on skill games. The ban, which went into effect on July 1, has negatively affected revenue for hundreds of Virginia's small and family-owned businesses, including convenience stores, truck stops, and restaurants. Asserting the ban is unconstitutional, Sadler's lawsuit requests the Court restore the use of skill games in Virginia.

In response to Sadler's lawsuit, Sadler's attorneys contend that Attorney General Herring's office has engaged in a continuous pattern of delay and avoidance, and has previously declined to provide information and documents to plaintiff's attorneys as required by law.

In a motions hearing on September 20 th, the Circuit Court of Greensville County denied the Attorney General's attempt to stay discovery and move the case to Richmond. The Court also ordered that the Defendants - the Commonwealth, Governor Northam, Attorney General Herring and the Virginia ABC - provide full and complete answers to discovery requests served on them by Sadler's counsel.

At 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, the Court will hear the Attorney General's demurrer to Sadler's constitutional challenge to Senate Bill 971. Typically filed near the beginning of a case in response to the plaintiff filing a complaint, a demurrer challenges the legal sufficiency of the complaint in civil cases. In essence, a demurrer argues that even taking all facts pled in the Plaintiff's Complaint as true, relief by the Court cannot be granted to Sadler on his constitutional violation claims.

Bill Stanley and Ryan McDougle, attorneys for Hermie Sadler and the Sadler Brothers Oil Company, made the following statement: "On Tuesday, we are confident that the Commonwealth of Virginia's last futile attempt to avoid a trial will fail. The lawsuit merely seeks to protect Mr. Sadler's constitutional rights as a small business owner. The arguments asserted in the Attorney General's demurrer are improper, supported by neither the facts nor the law, and are downright nonsensical.

"From the very beginning of this fight to protect the fundamental rights of small businesses against an unconstitutional overreach by the Commonwealth, it appears that the defendants believed and feared Mr. Sadler would prevail. Facing a deficiency in both the facts and the law, the defendants have been saddled with a cynical strategy of 'delay, run, and hide.'

"We fully expect that once the Court overrules the government's demurrer, this case will move forward with all speed and deliberation. We expect Mr. Sadler's rights, and the constitutional rights of hundreds of small and family-owned businesses across the Commonwealth affected by this unconstitutional skill games ban, will soon be recognized, restored, and protected by Virginia's Courts."

Hermie Sadler made the following statement regarding the October 12th hearing: "The race to protect small business has just begun, and I am determined to see it through to the end. As hard as the Governor and Attorney General have tried to delay and deny me and my business its day in Court, I know the fight I am waging to stop the violation of my constitutional rights from government interference and overreach will succeed. I will not give in, and I will not give up until my constitutional rights, and the rights of other small business owners like me, are restored by the Court."

The Court will hear the matter at 11:00 am in the Circuit Court for the County of Greensville, located at 315 South Main Street in Emporia. Immediately following the conclusion of the hearing, Mr. Sadler and his attorneys will provide statements at a news conference.

Contact: Chad Monday, The Stanley Law Group Phone: ( 540) 721-6028 Email: d20@vastanleylawgroup.com 13508 Booker T Washington Hwy Moneta, VA 24121 vastanleylawgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorneys-for-sadler-attorney-generals-filing-in-skills-game-case-is-the-last-futile-attempt-to-avoid-a-trial-301397085.html

SOURCE The Stanley Law Group

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Pa Attorney General Files Motion to Keep Voters Information Private

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion yesterday, October 14, 2021, calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman and is part of some senators’ efforts to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Attorney General’s Office Ready For Abortion Case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says one of his top deputies is ready to argue the state’s right to defend the late-term abortion law in federal court. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the law that was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly provides protection for the unborn child. Cameron says...
KENTUCKY STATE
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Leads Coalition Filing Complaint Against USPS

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leading a coalition of 20 attorneys general with New York Attorney General Leitita James in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to request an advisory opinion on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s ten-year plan to transform the Postal Service.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdougle
Person
Mark Herring
arlnow.com

At Trial, Va. Attorney General Calls Advanced Towing Actions “Predatory” and “Illegal”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s lawsuit against Advance Towing, long accused by many of predatory towing, finally went to trial this week. During two days of arguments, the AG’s office honed in on the towing company for what they considered to to be unsafe towing practices, overstepping their authority, and allowing unregistered drivers to tow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General slams Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General for attempting to intimidate parents

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today sent a letter to the Department of Justice and Attorney General Garland slamming their decision to publish a memo that directs the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice to work with federal prosecutors to investigate and potentially prosecute parents who show up to school board meetings to advocate for their children.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Attorney General’s Office To Prosecute Case Against Somerset County DA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The state Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case against the Somerset County District Attorney. Jeffrey Thomas faces several charges, including rape. A woman in Windber alleges that he assaulted her in her home last month. After a hearing on Friday, his lawyer said Thomas denies any wrongdoing. Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that Thomas is taking a leave of absence in response to the charges but will not be resigning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Booker T#Attorney General#Race#Commonwealth#The Circuit Court#Senate#Abc#Plaintiff#Complaint
theacorn.com

Moradian takes case against Parks to state attorney general

A landowner is asking the state attorney general’s office to investigate Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks for her role in trying to prevent the development of his family’s land near Borchard Road and the 101 Freeway. Shawn Moradian has enlisted the aid of attorney Barry Groveman, a former Calabasas City...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
1240 KLYQ

Attorney General Issues Guidance on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Plan

With the President of the United States proposing a nationwide COVID vaccination mandate, many were asking after his speech if such a mandate now exists. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has issued legal guidance on the proposed mandate, as well as on illegal vaccine discrimination. “The President is proposing a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby was wrong not to release her ‘do-not-call list’ of trouble cops, appeals court rules

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby told a crowd two years ago that her office has compiled a list of hundreds of city cops whose credibility has been called into question. Her revelation set off a legal battle as public defenders, activist lawyers and news reporters sought the names. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday that Mosby’s reasons for keeping her list secret ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Teams With 20 Attorneys General To Demand Review Of Plan To Transform USPS

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General along with New York Attorney General Letitia James led a group of 20 attorneys general to file a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service for a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to transform the post office. “Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Shapiro said. “This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KCTV 5

Strickland case: Judge to allow more time for Attorney General's office to obtain evidence, new hearing set for November

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A judge ruled on what evidence can and cannot be used to determine if Kansas City’s Kevin Strickland should be freed from prison. At issue in Friday's hearing was whether the Attorney General's lawyers should get the time they say they need to get fingerprint testing and their own recoded depositions of the witnesses the prosecutor plans to present to argue Strickland’s innocence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Motion Seeking To Stop Subpoena For Pennsylvania Voters’ Information

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.” The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman. The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court. Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters’ information would be “turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party” and that the subpoena would breach “basic security protocols.” Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
HARRISBURG, PA
bizjournals

Florida's attorney general sues Lutz-based pool company

Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against Florida pool company Olympus Pools Inc. and its owner James I. Staten Jr. The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division investigation alleges that Staten's company accepted payments from hundreds of consumers with the expectation that the company would complete pool services but did not deliver. A release from the Attorney General's office states the company would also leave giant holes in customers' yards.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Pennsylvania's attorney general announces gubernatorial run

The Actual Cost of Tub to Shower Conversion May Surprise You. The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How) Smart Consumer Update /. SPONSORED. Big Changes In Oregon Leave Drivers Fuming. ZangDeal /. SPONSORED. 23 Gifts to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Attorney General offers opinion on controversial COVID-19 treatments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - On Friday Nebraska’s attorney general says he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections. Attorney General Doug Peterson says this is only if doctors get informed consent from patients and don’t engage in misconduct. The Attorney...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy