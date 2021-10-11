CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Nurse2Nurse: New Initiative Delivers Peer Support To N.J. Nurses

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly two-thirds of the nation's nurses reporting that they feel overwhelmed amid COVID-19, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care (RUBHC) and the New Jersey Nursing Initiative (NJNI) have created a new peer support resource for nurses, by nurses.

Nurse2Nurse provides one-on-one peer support, virtual support groups, wellness webinars and a host of additional resources via its website www.nurse2nursenj.com. After a soft launch this summer, Nurse2Nurse now also offers a toll-free number, 844-687-7301, staffed by active and retired nurses Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"For 18 months and counting, New Jersey nurses have endured unprecedented stressors due to the COVID pandemic," said NJNI Director Susan W. Salmond, RN, executive vice dean and professor of the Rutgers School of Nursing. "In order to care for others, nurses must heed their own emotional health. Mental health matters. This emotional resiliency is required for self-compassion, compassion for peers and compassion for the patients that we take care of. Our hope, through the Nurse2Nurse helpline, is to provide empathic support to nurses from someone who has walked in their shoes."

Nurse2Nurse is built on a model developed by the Rutgers University National Center for Peer Support, which has successfully provided crisis counseling, peer support and disaster response support to other groups including law enforcement officers and veterans. It uses a holistic approach that spans physical and mental wellness, but also other dimensions of health including occupational, spiritual and social needs.

"Peer support is non-judgmental," said Matthew Buragina, supervising mental health specialist at RUBHC. "The shared experience allows participants in peer support to gain measurable benefits including increased self-esteem and confidence, a greater sense of control, improved self-care and an increased sense of hope. Peer services have provided a great support for many populations and we are excited to now provide these services for all New Jersey nurses."

Nurses who provide peer support are RUBHC employees who have undergone training in reciprocal peer support and wellness principles. The program is looking to hire more nurses to staff the helpline.

Nurse2Nurse is made possible thanks to $441,000 in funding from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. NJNI, a program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a collaborative program of the New Jersey Hospital Association, also supported funding of $250,000 for the Nurse2Nurse initiative.

The need is great, according to the experts behind Nurse2Nurse. In a December 2020 survey of more than 12,000 nurses across the country, the American Nurses Foundation found that 72 percent report being exhausted amid the pandemic, 64 percent feel overwhelmed, and 57 percent report feelings of anxiety or irritability. Health impacts identified by nurses included difficulty sleeping, overeating and alcohol use.

"As nurses, it can be hard to share what's going on with us, so we keep it on the inside," said Barbara Brilliantine, RN, one of the Nurse2Nurse peer counselors. "Nurse2Nurse is a sacred space to receive the gifts of connection and wellness that every nursing hero deserves."

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nurse2nurse-new-initiative-delivers-peer-support-to-nj-nurses-301397084.html

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Peer-Based Support as an Effective Paradigm of Care for Persons with Chronic Illness

Medication adherence, diet, and exercise are each critical components in caring for patients with a chronic illness, but each is difficult to be managed by physicians alone. Data from 2018 suggest most US physicians spend between 12 and 28 minutes with their patients, with 1 in 4 spending less than 12 minutes.1 In many cases, these few minutes will be the only direct physician contact patients have for the year. Both patients and physicians agree that more time would be ideal; in fact, one survey noted that only 14% of physicians felt their visits with patients “offered all the time needed to provide the highest standards or care.”2.
HEALTH
twu.edu

Nursing and JHG open academic support center

Since 2018, the Johanniter Humanitarian Group (JHG) of Texas has presented scholarships to Texas Nursing Scholars at TWU Dallas. This year, in addition to awarding 10 more scholarships to deserving scholars, JHG partnered with Mike A. Myers and the Mike A. Myers Foundation to launch the Myers – JHG Tutoring and Academic Support Center.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RiverBender.com

Department Of Healthcare And Family Services Issues Recommendations For Improving Safety, Quality Of Care And Equity For Nursing Home Residents Across

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services has issued a series of recommendations for nursing home payment reform , which are geared towards creating a system of long-term care in Illinois that is safer, more equitable, and more dignified for all nursing home residents. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that there is significant danger posed by overcrowded and understaffed nursing homes. Black and Brown customers, who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Support Groups#Emotional Support#Nurse2nurse#Njni#Covid#Rn
CBS Boston

‘I Know A Lot Of People Who Have Quit’: Friday Deadline For Boston Hospital Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) – Friday was deadline day at three major hospitals in Boston. “I know a lot of people who have quit their jobs because they didn’t want to get the vaccination,” said nursing student Ariana Tanner. She works at Massachusetts General Hospital where employees were told to show proof they’ve had shots against COVID-19 by Friday, October 15th. “I know a lot of employees are not getting vaccinated,” said Oyuky Vilchis, who works at the information desk. Mass General Brigham, which oversees both Mass General and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, sent a message to employees Thursday. “Non-compliant workforce…will...
BOSTON, MA
hwchronicle.com

Peer Support reaches new sign-up record

After receiving a record number of sign-ups, Peer Support gathered for its first meeting of the school year Oct. 4. Peer Support meets once weekly to share social and academic issues and bond with group members. According to Peer Support Coordinator Milo Kiddugavu ’22, nearly 650 students signed up, contrasting...
spectrumnews1.com

New initiative gives retiree new opportunities

DAYTON, Ohio — The pandemic created a need for workers. In any city in Ohio, you see "help wanted" signs all over the place. In the Dayton region alone, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reporting nearly 31,000 job openings. Businesses are forced to get creative finding workers.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wiartonecho.com

Peer-support Seniors ASK network expands throughout Grey-Bruce

Members of Chantry Seniors Centre 50+ in Southampton will enjoy a peer support program launched two years ago in Owen Sound to help local seniors to get answers to their questions that is rolling out throughout Grey-Bruce. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

‘Save our Children’ Peer Support Group to host the first meeting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — To save children from addiction, a new peer support group is coming to Hagerstown for those with children or loved ones battling addiction. Save Our Children peer support group is making a promise to root out addiction one child at a time. “Our society and our community needs something like this […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
neumann.edu

Nursing students support Community Day

Neumann nursing students and faculty continued their tradition of supporting Aston Community Day by offering free blood pressure screenings at the annual celebration, held this year on Saturday, October 2. After a parade that stretched along Concord Road from campus to the Aston Community Center, students Alexandria Flacco, Tori Ponto,...
ASTON, PA
Forest Grove News Times

For many teens, peer support is biggest life line

When the world shut down, crisis intervention volunteers never stopped showing upWhile teen mental health declined during the pandemic, volunteers with one of Oregon's biggest crisis networks stepped up to help thousands of young people. Finn, a call taker with Oregon YouthLine, is one of over 50 volunteers providing support. Finn discovered YouthLine, a service of Lines for Life, when he was 12 years old. Although he was too young to volunteer at the time, he knew he was interested in getting involved. Since joining in July of 2018, Finn has discovered an incredible support group and a new knowledge...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon Health Authority makes proposed decision on Wilsonville hospital

The state agency approved the proposal with conditions, though a contested hearing could be requested.The Oregon Health Authority has issued a decision that could soon become final to approve the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Wilsonville. However, a contested hearing could be requested and that process could lead to the decision's reversal or alteration. And even if the decision is approved, it remains to be seen whether the applicant, Universal Health Services, will want to move forward under the conditions outlined. After issuing a draft recommendation and then holding a public hearing during which Universal Health strongly opposed many...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wicked Local

South Shore Support Services gets grant for technology initiative

WEYMOUTH — South Shore Support Services will soon have access to technology that could assist people with cognitive disabilities and autism. South Shore Support Services, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities, recently received a $50,000 grant from energy company Enbridge, which owns the natural gas compressor station in North Weymouth.
WEYMOUTH, MA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy