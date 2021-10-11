CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Changes In Nokia Corporation's Own Shares

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release11 October 2021 at 18:00 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 439 220 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 29 008 894.

About NokiaAt Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries :

NokiaCommunicationsPhone: +358 10 448 4900Email: press.services@nokia.comKatja Antila, Head of Media Relations

NokiaInvestor RelationsPhone: +358 40 803 4080Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Comments / 0

Related
telecoms.com

KDDI and SoftBank add Nokia to shared 5G RAN ticket

Nokia has secured itself a piece of the action in the shared 5G radio network being rolled out by Japan’s KDDI and SoftBank. The telcos announced plans to deploy a shared network, or a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), in June, using equipment from Ericsson and other vendors. We now know that Nokia is one of those other vendors.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Nokia’s new G300 may be the most affordable 5G phone in the U.S.

HMD Global is releasing the Nokia G300, its most affordable 5G phone yet, and possibly one of the cheapest ones to ever launch in North America. Releasing on October 19, the phone will cost $199 and come in a charcoal color. However, it can only be purchased from the sellers Tracfone Wireless and Straight Talk Wireless. Nokia’s already announced and released six other phones across three series in 2021.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Lightstorm Opts For Nokia's Digital Operations Software For Faster Service Rollout

Lightstorm opts for Nokia 's Digital Operations software for faster service rollout. Nokia's solution enables Lightstorm to deliver NaaS-based offerings easily and quickly to their customers. Nokia's cloud-native Digital Operations software, deployed on AWS connects the network to the business by automating digital service life-cycle management at scale to evolve...
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Nokia T20 is the company’s first Android tablet

HMD Global, the company behind modern-day Nokia phones, unveiled its first-ever Android Nokia T20 tablet. The Nokia T20 is said to be built on the same foundation as classic Nokia phones, with the focus on battery life and the “quality that’s built to last.” Nokia says you can expect “category-leading 14+ hours of battery life with all the versatility and reliability you expect from a Nokia phone,” from the T20 tablet.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Nokia Corporation#Nokia#The Board Of Directors#Nokiaat#Nokia Bell Labs#Media Relations
xda-developers

The Nokia T20 is HMD’s first tablet with budget specs and a low price

After sharing a teaser for an upcoming tablet late last month, HMD Global has now unveiled the Nokia T20. It’s the company’s first Nokia-branded tablet, and it offers budget hardware at an affordable price. Read on to learn more about the new Nokia T20. Nokia T20: Specifications. SpecificationNokia T20. Dimensions...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Nokia's T20 tablet is coming to the US for $250

Tablets are having a moment thanks to the pandemic. In fact, the tablet market has been growing for the first time since 2014. And with more people working from home or staying home more often, the use of tablets for work and play is something Nokia expects to continue growing.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Range Resources Corporation

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) traded today at $23.17, eclipsing its 52-week high. So far today approximately 1.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.9 million shares. Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company that focuses entirely...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
ZDNet

The $199 Nokia G300 is HMD Global's cheapest 5G phone yet

Starting next week, Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless will have a very affordable 5G option. In fact, it's HMD Global's most affordable 5G phone yet. The Nokia G300 will cost $199, and despite the low price tag, it's not entirely devoid of meaningful features. For starters, it has a 6.52-inch...
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy