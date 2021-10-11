Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release11 October 2021 at 18:00 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 439 220 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 29 008 894.

