Mahwah, NJ

Stryker To Host Analyst Meeting

 4 days ago

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (SYK) - Get Stryker Corporation Report announced that it will host an Analyst Meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, in Mahwah, New Jersey.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

To listen to the meeting via phone dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international) and enter access code 695616.

A recording of the meeting will also be available from 8:30 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 25, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (929) 458-6194 (international) and enter access code 413779.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

