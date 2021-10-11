CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YALA Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Yalla Group Limited Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

 4 days ago

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla securities between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/yala.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/yala or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Yalla you have until October 12, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005001/en/

