However unlucky you might have been in life, be glad you're not a lady living through the 14th century. There's not much that Jodie Comer's Marguerite de Carrouges doesn't endure in The Last Duel, a movie that is about many things — love, war, the vagaries of the medieval French legal system — but mostly, in the end, male vanity. It's also helmed by Ridley Scott, a director who knows his way around mud and blood and adrenaline, and stacked with A-list actors who have obligingly done terrible things to their hair. Are you not entertained? You will be, but queasily, maybe: Duel is entirely, often sensationally watchable without ever quite justifying why it needs to remind us what the world has done to women for centuries. (Or how it chooses to do that by playing out an extended rape scene not once but twice.)

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO