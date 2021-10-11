Biden administration notes Taliban’s ‘professionalism’ after meeting in Doha
The Taliban is still identified by the United States as a terrorist organization and the group still has yet to condemn Al Qaeda or ISIS. In fact, the Taliban maintain working relationships with the two terror groups. Combined, the three form a terrorist “axis of evil” in Afghanistan that targets women, homosexuals, non-Muslims and have reintroduced capital or corporal punishment in the wartorn nation.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
