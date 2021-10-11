CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden administration notes Taliban’s ‘professionalism’ after meeting in Doha

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban is still identified by the United States as a terrorist organization and the group still has yet to condemn Al Qaeda or ISIS. In fact, the Taliban maintain working relationships with the two terror groups. Combined, the three form a terrorist “axis of evil” in Afghanistan that targets women, homosexuals, non-Muslims and have reintroduced capital or corporal punishment in the wartorn nation.

Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJR

Taliban Rapidly Losing Control of Afghanistan; ISIS-K on the Rise

AFGHANISTAN, October 12, 2021 ~ Just more than a month after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban are showing little sign they are in control of a rapidly devolving situation. “It remains to be seen how the Taliban will approach that,” said Congressman Peter Meijer to 760 WJR’s Kevin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

Qatar s foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August. The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Taliban: US will send humanitarian aid after Doha talks ‘went well’

The US is sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Taliban announced Sunday, after talks with American officials in Doha, Qatar, “went well.”. Over the weekend, the militant group and the US held their first direct talks since the complete US troop withdrawal and initial evacuation efforts of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in August.
CHARITIES
Birmingham Star

Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words: US after Doha talks

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): US interagency delegation travelled to Qatar to meet senior Taliban representatives from Kabul and discussed issues of vital national interest, said State Department's spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday (local time). According to Ned Price said that the delegation reiterated that the Taliban will be judged...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

US and Taliban discuss security, terrorism concerns in Doha

A U.S. delegation met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, over the weekend to discuss issues including security, terrorism and human rights, their first direct talks since the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August. The “candid and professional” discussions covered the need for safe passage of U.S....
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

US will provide aid but not recognition, say Taliban after Doha talks

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI): The United States would not be formally recognising the Taliban, but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announced Taliban following talks in Qatar, reported international media. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a US delegation...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Taliban officials to hold talks in Doha

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): A US delegation is set to travel to Qatar over the weekend to meet with senior Taliban representatives. This announcement was made by the US State Department on Friday. This meeting will be the first in-person meeting between the two sides since the US drawdown...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 58

US delegation meets with Taliban representatives in Doha

(CNN) -- A US delegation was set to meet with "senior Taliban representatives from Kabul" in Doha, Qatar, this weekend, a State Department official said ahead of the meeting -- the first such gathering since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August. "This meeting is a continuation...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Taliban says they meet with officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 8 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. "Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan,...
WORLD
Washington Times

Hungary Official: Easier to deal with the Taliban than the Biden Administration

Imagine a world in which people said what they believed. I don’t mean folks rudely disregarding others’ feelings and inflicting emotional pain and stress intentionally or needlessly, but rather that as part of a civil discussion, everyone could dispense with political correctness. People could share their honest thoughts without hemming and hawing or fearing blowback.
U.S. POLITICS
985theriver.com

British PM’s envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent the country from becoming an incubator for militants. Simon Gass, Johnson’s high representative for Afghanistan, met Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar...
WORLD
kurv.com

Republican Governors Meet At Border, Demand Action From Biden Administration

A group of Republican governors says they will act to secure the southern border if the Biden administration refuses to do so. The group of GOP governors came to the Rio Grande Valley yesterday for a tour of the border and then spoke to reporters about their plans. The group wants President Biden to reinstate Trump-era policies that including building more sections of border wall, deploying more federal agents and forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings. The group also wants the restoration of Title 42, which requires the immediate deportation of migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

