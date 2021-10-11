CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Richards Finds Vintage 'Sister' Guitar In Nashville

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's called Music City for a reason. While there are countless venues playing live music around Nashville, there are also plenty of stores where you can pick up an instrument of your own. One such visitor was none other than legendary rocker Keith Richards .

The Rolling Stones were in Nashville late last week ahead of their Saturday night (October 9) show at Nissan Stadium and took time to tour the city and see what it had to offer. While frontman Mick Jagger explored different spots in the city , guitarist Richards set off to find another instrument, per WKRN . He search turned out to be even more successful than he expected after he discovered a vintage "sister" guitar nearly identical to one he already owns.

Richards shared photos of his find on Twitter Sunday (October 10), posting photos of the 1955 Gibson Les Paul TV model side by side with the matching guitar he already owned.

"I have found sister," he said in a tweet, adding, "I never leave Nashville without another guitar."

The Rolling Stones are currently on their 2021 No Filter tour, which kicked off last month in St. Louis after it was postponed by the pandemic.

This is also the Stones' first tour since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts , who passed away in London on August 24 at the age of 80 surrounded by friends and family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the band said in a statement.

