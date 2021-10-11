CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Land Back: A Necessary Act of Reparations

By Nikki Pieratos
nonprofitquarterly.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. Last summer, millions of people mobilized worldwide to demand change to the policing system that continues to brutalize and murder Black people with little to no consequence. The massive protests have led to a period of reckoning of systemic racism in the United States. Suddenly, many white-led organizations and white individuals have begun to take a much greater interest in the history and experience of people of color. Books about racial inequality have been ﬂying off the shelves. Diversity and inclusion consultants are in high demand. Many nonproﬁts have felt pressure to make statements about their commitment to the movement for Black lives.1.

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 216

x83
4d ago

That’s not how things work. Captured land is just that. It’s happened all throughout history. At the rate we’re going, some other population will capture our land from us in the future. As for slave reparations, we freed them from the slavery that was started by their own race in Africa, and gave them freedom to prosper with a huge amount of lives lost to achieve that. Additionally, no person alive was a slave, and no one was a slave owner, so no one owes anyone anything. Our family came here in the early 1900s and the Irish portion of our family were also slaves, but we don’t cry about it.

Reply(30)
60
James Weston
4d ago

Most of the native Americans that I have personally seen are at or below the poverty level for the simple fact that many of them have no gumption. They end up taking up living out on dry dusty reservations with no trees, grass, or anything that looks nice, while sitting on their asses rather than working and learning skills to move up in life. They simply have no drive and ambition to better themselves. And that's their own problem. There are opportunities out there for everyone. But you have to possess the will to work and better yourself to enter a better life. Not just sit and whine about not having enough freebies from the American taxpayer to prosper on.

Reply(46)
40
Hanky Doody
4d ago

And so what would Native Americans do with this land? There don’t do much with the land they currently have? Build casinos?

Reply(31)
32
Related
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Lawsuits#Economy#Nonprofit Quarterly#Indigenous
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thehofstrachronicle.com

The abuse of Haitian migrants sets us back 200 years

This week, America has proven yet again that Black lives do not matter here. The U.S. is forcibly sending about 14,000 Haitian migrants back to Haiti, a decision so insensible and rash that the U.S. special envoy to Haiti quit in protest. Just over the summer, Haiti saw the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and before they could even begin to recover from that tragedy or hold a new election, they experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,000 people. Not to mention, with the lack of solid, consistent leadership, Haiti is currently overridden with violence and poverty. Haiti is in no shape to be taking in more people and asylum seekers elsewhere should not be forced to return to an unsafe place, but the U.S. doesn’t care, and why should they?
IMMIGRATION
The Spokesman-Review

We the People: 14th Amendment defined citizenship

Each week, The Spokesman-Review examines one question from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens. Today’s question: What amendment gives citizenship to all persons born in the United States?. The amendment that gives citizenship to all persons born in the United States is the 14th Amendment....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
The Guardian

Indigenous tribes tried to block a car battery mine. But the courts stood in the way

Growing up on the Duck Valley Reservation, Gary McKinney said he remembers hearing the stories of his ancestors’ brutal murders at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. Tribal oral history depicts US soldiers killing dozens of Indigenous people in the late 1800s, including women and children, and leaving behind a burial ground with deep spiritual significance. The generations that followed have honored the expansive site with ceremonies while continuing to hunt and forage for traditional foods and medicines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Trojan

‘Missing white woman syndrome’ points to ignored Indigenous women

Content warning: This article contains references to violence against women. The disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito gained widespread media attention across the United States — over six law-enforcement agencies searched for her and #GabbyPetito garnered more than 950 million views on TikTok. On Sept. 19, police discovered her remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact. The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities. Even the...
EDUCATION
New York Post

An American ‘national divorce’ is a foolish, dangerous fantasy

Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that would cleave red America from blue and allow the former to escape the ever-rising tide of woke insanity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theislandnow.com

The Back Road: This land was made for you and me

I cannot get the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol out of my head. At the same time, I am acutely aware that millions of Americans continue to either ignore or minimize the violent riot aimed at overthrowing our Constitution. This is despite the fact that there has been wide access to graphic video and body cam footage of rioters tearing down barricades, breaking windows, chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” constructing makeshift gallows on Capitol grounds, rummaging through the private documents of legislators and violently attacking police officers with an assortment of weapons, including pepper spray, stun guns, baseball bats and flagpoles.
PROTESTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following 18 months of hate, violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, three Florida lawmakers want to incorporate the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders into the state’s curriculum. If approved by the Legislature and the governor, the AAPI courses and other materials would be added to required instruction under Florida law, […] The post U.S. sees uptick in anti-Asian hate; FL Dems want students to learn about Asian American history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy