Land Back: A Necessary Act of Reparations

This week, America has proven yet again that Black lives do not matter here. The U.S. is forcibly sending about 14,000 Haitian migrants back to Haiti, a decision so insensible and rash that the U.S. special envoy to Haiti quit in protest. Just over the summer, Haiti saw the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and before they could even begin to recover from that tragedy or hold a new election, they experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,000 people. Not to mention, with the lack of solid, consistent leadership, Haiti is currently overridden with violence and poverty. Haiti is in no shape to be taking in more people and asylum seekers elsewhere should not be forced to return to an unsafe place, but the U.S. doesn’t care, and why should they?

IMMIGRATION ・ 17 DAYS AGO