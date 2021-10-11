CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Aryan Khan’s Drug Case, Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Raju Rahikwar Loses Work, Says ‘I Am Ready To Sacrifice My Work for Him’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar is disappointed about SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest on cruise drugs case. Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. Aryan Khan Drug Case: BYJU’s Stops Roll Out of Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan – Reports.

