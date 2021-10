An Iowa teenager found by police soaked in blood is charged with killing his parents with a knife and axe because he wanted to "take charge of his life," authorities said. Ethan Orton, 17, told Cedar Rapids police officers he killed his parents after they responded to the Orton home just after 2 a.m Thursday following reports of a suspicious person in the area, the department said. He was found sitting outside the home "covered in blood."

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO