CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, WI

Robert Scott Lindsey

APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Scott Lindsey, 73, passed away in Ashland, WI on Oct. 6, 2021. Scott was born to Robert (Bob) and Betty (Tedlund) Lindsey on October 28, 1947. Scott was the firstborn of seven siblings. His early years were spent in Barksdale and Washburn, WI, where many family outdoor activities and adventures were enjoyed – exploring acres of woods, playing sports, riding horses, and caring for pets and chickens. Scott and his brothers and sisters enjoyed learning to ski on the backyard hill, endless sledding, bonfires and sipping hot cocoa with fellow scouts, 4H members, Little League, and other friends and relatives. The family cabin in Iron River, WI provided another wonderful place for generations of family and friends to gather and make memories.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Ashland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Mason, WI
Ashland, WI
Obituaries
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy