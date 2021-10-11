Robert Scott Lindsey, 73, passed away in Ashland, WI on Oct. 6, 2021. Scott was born to Robert (Bob) and Betty (Tedlund) Lindsey on October 28, 1947. Scott was the firstborn of seven siblings. His early years were spent in Barksdale and Washburn, WI, where many family outdoor activities and adventures were enjoyed – exploring acres of woods, playing sports, riding horses, and caring for pets and chickens. Scott and his brothers and sisters enjoyed learning to ski on the backyard hill, endless sledding, bonfires and sipping hot cocoa with fellow scouts, 4H members, Little League, and other friends and relatives. The family cabin in Iron River, WI provided another wonderful place for generations of family and friends to gather and make memories.