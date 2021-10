Germany will try to extend its three-game win streak under new manager Hansi Flick when it faces Romania on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying group-stage match. The Germans (5-0-1) have not conceded a goal in winning their three matches since Flick took over from Joachim Low as manager. Germany beat Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland by a combined 12-0 in qualifying last month. It is trying to recover from a decline that saw it lose three times in a seven-game span before its current win streak. Romania (3-1-2) is hungry to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and it is unbeaten in its last three.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO