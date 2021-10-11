CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New book tells the tales, history of Chequamegon Country

By RICK OLIVO rolivo@ashlanddailypress.net
APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lakes, woods and streams of the Chequamegon country have inspired many books of history, ecology and philosophical musings. Some have been informal; others dryly academic. But seldom has there been an effort to incorporate a holistic approach, at once written with academic precision, fascinating historical vignettes of people and place, and deeply personal musings on the natural world of the region and the changes wrought by mankind on it.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonlocalmedia.com

New book explores the dark, forgotten history of Tucson

A doctor murdered outside of his office. Tucson’s very own “Pied Piper.” The man who killed Santa Claus. These are some of the dark and strange stories in the annals of the Sonoran Desert’s history that can be found in the new book, “Murder & Mayhem in Tucson.”. The History...
TUCSON, AZ
University of Arkansas

Historian Co-Edits New Book on Russian History and Material Culture

Professor Trish Starks, from the Department of History and the U of A Humanities Center, has published a new edited volume, along with her coeditors professors Matthew P. Romaniello of Weber University in Utah and Alison K. Smith of the University of Toronto. The book, titled The Life Cycle of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Book club, terrifying tales and more at Northland Public Library

Northland Public Library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in the Children and Teen Services department and for all indoor programs. A number of upcoming in-person and virtual programs are offered — registration is required where noted by visiting northlandlibrary.org or calling 412-366-8100 x113.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chequamegon Country
INFORUM

Local author Tory Christie publishes second children's picture book

For author Tory Christie, writing a children's picture book, geared toward the littlest of readers, challenged her in ways she wasn't expecting. Christie focused on keeping the text simple while still conveying a story about how important every being's place is in the world. Then her publisher Amicus Ink found an illustrator who brought the story to life through beautiful pictures, and her "Big Blue Earth" series came to life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Niina Pekantytär

Red Riding Hood Fairy tale History

When I was a child, my grandma used to tell me fairy tales. My favourites were Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, but most of all, Red Riding Hood. Ever since then, the story about a girl who meets a wolf captivated my imagination with its grim beauty. The first mentions of Red Riding Hood are from the year 1000 from a manuscript called fecunda ratis, a ship filled with riches. This was a collection of poems written by a French man called Hegbert. His poems contained moral lessons and they were read in monasteries.
candgnews.com

Miss Paula’s new book tells ‘Six-String Stories’

CENTER LINE — “Catching Up With Alumni” highlights the accomplishments of local high school graduates. In this issue, the spotlight falls on 1981 Lincoln High School graduate Paula Messner. Miss Paula will let the music do the talking when she brings her solo rock ‘n’ roll show to the Center...
CENTER LINE, MI
Sun-Journal

Author to give talk on new book about Lewiston history

Lewiston native and former Deputy City Administrator Phil Nadeau is set to speak about and read from his new book, “The Unlikeliness of it All — Part 1,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The talk is to be held in Callahan Hall at Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St....
LEWISTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Union

Our View: Updating the history books

What must our middle school history teachers think of what’s happened to Christopher Columbus?. Built up to near demigod status, Columbus looms large in America’s history. Discovering the New World, bringing its riches to Europe, “enlightening” the natives — it was all there in the history books. There’s even a mnemonic device to remember when he first sailed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
coolcleveland.com

Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Tells Tales in His New Book

Rock & rollers know Robby Krieger, the guitar player for the legendary L.A. band the Doors, and co-writer of such songs as “Light my Fire,” “Break On Through (to the Other Side), “Love Me Two Times,” “People Are Strange,” “Love Her Madly,” and “Hello I Love You” and soul writer of “Touch Me” and “Tell All the People.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Coast News

New book showcases history, costumes of Cardiff Kook

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — It’s the perfect holiday gift for any North County resident or visitor. Cardiff 101, a non-profit organization that advocates for Cardiff residents and businesses, will be releasing a book of photography in December called “The Cardiff Kook and His Magic Carpet Ride.”. Local historian Fred Caldwell helped curate...
ENCINITAS, CA
readthereporter.com

Newspaper people telling their tales

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered Thursday evening for their annual reunion. Twenty members of the award-winning newspaper shared their stories over dinner held in the Jim Dandy Restaurant meeting room. The Ledger was Hamilton County’s leading newspaper for more than a century.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Salem News Online

Book to feature haunted tale of Gretchen’s Lock

EAST LIVERPOOL — East Liverpool business owner Brian K. Little is expanding his skills with age. After establishing a successful lawn mower repair service, he has developed his inner artist. Brian’s mother Mildred witnessed her son explore drawing, carving sculptures and crafting knives. Now, Little can say he is a...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
coolhunting.com

New Slate of Books + Exhibitions Redress Women’s Contributions to Design History

This fall, two books and two international exhibits will highlight women designers whose groundbreaking work shaped the industry, redressing the design world’s exclusionary history. The upcoming works will span genres of design. The book Baseline Shift: Untold Stories of Women in Graphic Design History, for instance, covers calligraphers and bookmakers among other designers, while the book Designing Motherhood: Things that Make and Break Our Births showcases the women behind objects related to reproduction. The two exhibitions—at the Tate Modern and Vitra Design Museum—also shine a light on a diversity of pioneers, from Sophie Taeuber-Arp to furniture and fashion innovators. These new initiatives, while just a step in the long road toward gender equity in the design industry, celebrate and credit women for their legendary work. Find out more at Fast Company.
DESIGN
The Independent

Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show. “I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity," Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers' picture story “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” will be published March 15. According to Flamingo, Meyers' book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children's book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon “I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo's vice president and publisher, said in a statement. "Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”
ANIMALS
Omaha.com

'Maud & Addie' tells an endearing tale of two sisters and their survival at sea

A forgotten chore, a dose of laudanum and a dream of pirate treasure converge with disastrous consequences and life-changing adventure in the middle-grade historical fiction novel, "Maud & Addie" (Regal House Publishing) by Maureen Buchanan Jones. The year is 1910. The location is Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. Two sisters from Halifax are staying at their family’s summer home while their parents are traveling through India for their father’s tea-trade business.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Press-Republican

Haunted History: Ti event will share local supernatural tales

TICONDEROGA – Sitting around a campfire in the dark and hearing ghost stories about southern Lake Champlain is coming up at the Hancock House here. Dress warmly, program presenter Diane O’Connor said, and you might be thrilled and scared by what you hear. The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the...
TICONDEROGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy