Groundlings cautiously embark on theater season

APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStageNorth, home to the StageNorth Groundlings community theater organization, has been dark since March of 2020 when its production of Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” was shuttered after only one performance. Since then, the Groundlings have been waiting to bring live theater back into their home as safely as possible –...

SDSU Collegian

Spooky musical to open theater season

As the pumpkin spice and Halloween seasons collide, South Dakota State’s Theatre program has perfectly set the stage for its 2021-2022 season opener with “Carrie: The Musical.”. Opening on Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, “Carrie” is a musical based on a book by Lawrence D....
THEATER & DANCE
Salisbury Post

Piedmont Players return to Meroney Theater this weekend with season opener performance of ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players will return to the main stage at Meroney Theater this weekend to premiere a full 10-show season after a hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19. “Some Enchanted Evening,” featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, will kick off the season Friday at 7:30 p.m. and continue with showings throughout the weekend and following weekend. To adhere with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the audience will be required to wear a face mask while inside the theater, though Interim Director Tom Hollis said it can be removed while consuming concessions. Performers will not be masked.
SALISBURY, NC
wyo4news.com

Broadway Theater Season Tickets for upcoming show now available

October 6, 2021 — The Broadway Theater has announced the selling of season tickets for eight upcoming shows, which are scheduled from November 13 to April 22, 2022. Each season ticket costs $120 and includes a one-year 2022 membership for the Friends of the Broadway. The season tickets package includes...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Austin Chronicle

Sekrit Theater

Tonight, citizen, why not dine in Hell? The sinuous and sinister aerialists of Austin's own Fly Unfeathered present a dark circus for your diabolical delight – an acrobatic, belly dance-enhanced, and thoroughly theatrical retelling of Dante's Inferno. And this macabre spectacle includes a themed dinner catered by local favorite Dagar's. You do, don't you, like to live deliciously?
AUSTIN, TX
khqa.com

Quincy Community Theater announces 2022 season

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Community Theater (QCT) has announced its 2022 season. This year's theme is "The Joy of Theater." "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" "Legally Blonde The Musical" "Calendar Girls" "Flora and Ulysses" "Little House on the Prairie the Musical" Things will kick off with "You're a...
QUINCY, IL
capecodtimes.com

'Met Live' season begins: Opera simulcasts return to Cape Cod & Islands theaters

Live performing is back in New York City, so the restart at the Metropolitan Opera means “Live in HD” simulcasts of the opera season are back, too. The 2021-22 season of live broadcasts will feature 10 operas, with four Met premieres and two new productions, available for viewing at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (2357 Route 6), Cape Cinema (35 Hope Lane, Dennis) and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center in Vineyard Haven.
WELLFLEET, MA
nbc15.com

Live Theater is Back with CTM’s New Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/. Children’s Theater of Madison is gearing up to bring amazing live theater back! Their new...
MADISON, WI
New Jersey Herald

Theater subscriptions are like season passes for live plays. Here's how to get one

Love theater? Me too. Love a good deal? Duh. Consider getting a theater subscription. Or, as I do every year, get a few theater subscriptions. It'll not only save you money and help support the theater (last year every night was Monday on Broadway, that is, dark) but give you some neat perks. Like: access to tickets before the general public; preferred seating; super easy ticket exchanges at no charge; discounts at nearby restaurants; discounts at nearby garages; reduced-price tickets for friends; and invites to subscriber events.
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Theater Guild International opens Season 13 with comedy 'Lend Me a Tenor'

Laredo Theater Guild International in cooperation with Laredo College is pleased to return to the stage with Ken Ludwig's “Lend Me a Tenor.”. This hysterically funny, door-slamming comedy will feature Laredo locals and Laredo Theater Guild International favorites including: Casandra Canales (Maria), Gerardo Pina (Tito), Joshua Goldberg (Julia), Marco Gonzalez (Max), Jose Flores (Saunders), Allie Howland (Maggie), Kristen Ferreyro (Diana) and Jerry Guerrero (Bellhop).
LAREDO, TX
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: WAM Theatre’s ‘KAMLOOPA’ ‘the most unusual play of the 2021 season’

Written by Kim Senklip Harvey, directed by Estafania Fadul. It seems almost too political that WAM Theatre, a company of women doing work about women and for women, should open a play about three Indigenous women two days before National Indigenous Peoples’ Day (which is also National Coming Out Day), in which one of them is definitively a lesbian and another could also be gay. Set in British Columbia, Canada, this play is about their physical and emotional journey to KAMLOOPA, an Indigenous peoples’ pow-wow, where the shit literally hits the fan as each woman’s spirit side emerges. This is a play in which the complications are over-complicated and the explanations are under-exploited. Two roommates, Mikaya (Ria Nez) and Kilawna (Sarah B. Denison), share an awkward co-existence which is made more so when one of them invites a third woman to join them. She, Indian Friend Number 1 (Jasmine Rochelle Goodspeed), takes over their lives long before we realize that the other two are actually sisters, not friends. It goes on from there.
LENOX, MA
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Jewish Theater Announces Coming Season

Latest to announce its coming production season: the Sarasota Jewish Theater, now in its second year as a project of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota/Manatee. SJT is designed to present contemporary and classic plays with Jewish themes, new works by Jewish playwrights, and to offer workshops, classes and speakers. The 2022 winter/spring season will commence in February.
SARASOTA, FL
TBR News Media

Theater Review: Get into the spirit of the season with ‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

October is such a great time of year with the lovely weather, the changing leaves, mums, pumpkin and apple picking and trick or treating. It also means the return of the holiday treat A Kooky Spooky Halloween at Theatre Three. With emphasis on the power of friendship and the importance of helping others, the original musical, written by Jeffrey Sanzel and Steve McCoy, runs through Oct. 30.
THEATER & DANCE
APG of Wisconsin

CTA returns with haunting show

The Chequamegon Theatre Association is resuming live performances at Ashland’s historic Rinehart Theatre. An overture show to its 50th season will be locally directed featuring a small cast. “Michigan Disasters” will open Friday, Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 7 at the Rinehart. 210 Fifth Ave. E. The director, Paul von Stoetzel, is excited to have this show be the overture to the CTA’s 50th season.
ASHLAND, WI
Journal Inquirer

Theater: Connecticut Rep opens season

STORRS — When spring break came around in 2020, people at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre at the University of Connecticut — like every other student and staff member — didn’t know that they wouldn’t be returning to school until the current semester. Over the past 18 months, students and actors...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kenosha.com

Fifteen productions scheduled for 2021-2022 KUSD Theater season

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. KUSD Theater is presenting the community...
KENOSHA, WI
Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University theater starts its season with "The Music Man"

With the school year in full swing, the theatre department at Fort Hays State University is preparing to present their first show of the season. On October 7-10, they are kicking off with their fall musical, "The Music Man." This iconic show by Meredith Willson won six Tony awards upon its Broadway premiere in 1957, including Best Musical.
HAYS, KS
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Ballet Theater presents: ‘Dancing Through the Seasons’

The program sends its dancers through the seasons of time, set to the music of classical composer Alexander Glazunov, and the seasons of life set to the music of contemporary recording artist Frank Sinatra. The performance is Saturday October 16, with a live stream 5 p.m., and live stream and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

