As cities and states are faced with ever-changing regulations around COVID-19 safety, businesses that were once just focused on adapting as quickly as possible are now taking a deeper look at how to structure and expand their business to meet the needs of all customers and safety guidelines. While we’d all like to put the pandemic and the memory of 2020 far behind us, the truth is that the ongoing effects of the pandemic are likely here to stay for a while past the pandemic itself.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO