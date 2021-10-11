Talk of Champions Daily: Dylan DeLucia, online Arkansas fans need to chill, Tennessee week arrives + more
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and David Johnson dive more into Ole Miss' thrilling win over Arkansas, including the plan moving forward for running back Snoop Conner. Plus, thoughts on the ridiculous behavior of online Arkansas fans and the path to the College Football Playoff for the Rebels following Alabama's shocking loss to Texas A&M. Later, Ole Miss transfer pitcher Dylan DeLucia joins on the Modern Woodmen phone line (46:15).247sports.com
