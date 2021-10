The annual NBA general manager survey always gives us insight into how different team moves in the offseason are viewed around the league, and which players are favored to win certain awards like MVP and Rookie of the Year. As much as it is used to forecast outcomes for the upcoming season, it also gives us an indication on the landscape of the league. For instance, ahead of the 2017-18 season, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was favored as the player NBA GMs wanted to build a franchise around.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO