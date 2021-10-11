Teen Hit & Killed In Crosswalk Outside Of Wheat Ridge High School, Driver Arrested

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenage boy was hit and killed Monday morning while in a crosswalk outside of Wheat Ridge High School. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver did not stay at the scene, but was later found. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested. Police say the driver had just dropped off their child at the school.

Investigators say the teen activated the crossing signal along 32nd Avenue and that sun glare may have played a role in the crash.