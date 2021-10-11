CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Hit & Killed In Crosswalk Outside Of Wheat Ridge High School, Driver Arrested

By Jesse Sarles
 3 days ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenage boy was hit and killed Monday morning while in a crosswalk outside of Wheat Ridge High School. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the driver did not stay at the scene, but was later found. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested. Police say the driver had just dropped off their child at the school.

Investigators say the teen activated the crossing signal along 32nd Avenue and that sun glare may have played a role in the crash.

Christina Knapp
2d ago

I think they have this confused with the hit and run yesterday in Wheat Ridge by 30th and Youngfield (by Taco Bell). The adult male that was hit had passed away at the hospital but luckily they found the driver and had taken them into custody.I heard the teen that got hit at Wheat Ridge had a leg injury but was expected to make a full recovery and the driver stayed at the scene and was cited. They think it was related to sun glare and the driver just didn't see the teen and it was an accident. Either way...my condolences to all families involved.

