Former professional soccer player Heather Mitts hung up her cleats in 2013, but she hasn’t stayed on the sidelines over the past eight years. Since discovering the benefits of a plant-based diet firsthand in 2017, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has been helping other athletes make the switch to improve their performance and recovery. We chatted with Mitts about her life after soccer, work with fellow Olympian Dotsie Bausch, and more.

