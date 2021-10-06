CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Meet Ghana's Olympic bronze medal "Ring Warrior"

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

20-year-old Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is the first in almost 50 years to bring home an Olympic medal in the sport.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Behind the trial of one of the world's most notorious war criminals

(CNN) — Sixty years ago, the world saw the face of evil. Sixty years ago, in an internationally broadcast trial, millions of people around the world watched as a man -- a monster, really, despite his human form and slight frame -- sat in a courtroom in the newly-formed nation of Israel.
WORLD
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Medal#Bronze Medal#Ghanaian#Boxer#Boxing#Combat
SkySports

Joe Joyce wants Olympic gold medal if Rio 2016 defeat to Tony Yoka is proven to have been manipulated

Joe Joyce believes he should be awarded an Olympic gold medal if the independent investigation into his defeat at Rio 2016 concludes the fight was manipulated. The Londoner settled for silver five years ago after being on the wrong end of a split decision to France's Tony Yoka in their super-heavyweight final, one of several controversial judging decisions at the Games.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Joe Joyce wants Olympic gold medal after report into corruption

Joe Joyce believes he should be awarded an Olympic gold medal after an independent investigation highlighted his defeat at Rio 2016 was one of 11 bouts suspected of being manipulated.The Londoner settled for silver five years ago after being on the wrong end of a split decision to France’s Tony Yoka in their super-heavyweight final, one of several controversial judging decisions at the Games.Now the first stage of an enquiry by Professor Richard McLaren commissioned by the current leadership team at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has examined how bouts were manipulated for money or as political favours.Joyce is aghast...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boonville Daily News

Tracy finishes sixth overall, medals for the third straight meet

The Prairie Home boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Calvary Lutheran Meet on Saturday, Oct. 2. Prairie Home cross-country coach Marie Pope said Savanna Tracy led the way for the Lady Panthers by placing sixth overall in a time of 25:20. Pope said this is Tracy's third race to receive a medal.
PRAIRIE HOME, MO
intermatwrestle.com

Sadulaev Wins Seventh World/Olympic Gold; Snyder's Silver is Seventh Medal

#6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) wins 70 KG world gold. Past world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returns to form with world bronze. Facing off against fellow Tokyo 65 KG Olympian #7 (65) Ernazar Akhmataliev (KGZ), two-time world medalist #6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) didn't stray from the gameplan, using strong positioning and a snatch single to win his first world title 2-1 off a passivity point and a stepout. While Gadzhiev's style is not the most entertaining to watch, it's undeniable that the consistency he shows in shutting down more offensively potent wrestler's offense means he should be considered a perennial title threat. 2017 65 KG world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returned to the form that won him gold in Paris, being on the attack the whole match against the counter savant Turan Bayramov (AZE). In a pivotal sequence in the closing moments of the match, Iakobishvili got in on a head inside single that was defended with a strong limp leg by Bayramov. Bayramov, feeling Iakobishvili's pressure while reloading his shot, exposed the Georgian with a strong whizzer for the 3-3 criteria win. But controversy ensued again for Bayramov as Georgia challenged the call and was successful in getting it overturned and an ensuing failed challenge from Azerbaijan locked up the 4-3 win for Iakobishvili. Even with the controversy surrounding the match, Iakobishvili's return to his high output, high offense style was successful in winning him his third world medal.
COMBAT SPORTS
olympics.com

World Wrestling Championships: Ravinder falls short in bronze medal bout

India’s Ravinder suffered a 0-10 loss on technical superiority to Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 61kg freestyle category at the World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Oslo, Norway on Sunday. Having made the medal round through the repechage route, the Indian wrestler couldn’t make...
COMBAT SPORTS
olympics.com

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India win men’s team bronze medal

The Indian men’s team, comprising Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, settled for the bronze medal in their event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar on Friday after a 3-0 loss to top seeds South Korea in the semi-finals. India were already assured a medal...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

Indian men's hockey team hits turf for first time post bronze medal win at Tokyo Games

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bronze medallists from the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team resumed training at SAI Bengaluru on Monday. The team hit the turf for the first time after their podium finish at the Tokyo Games and looked all charged and pepped for their upcoming international engagements.
WORLD
firstsportz.com

Wrestling World Championships 2021: Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver; Sarita Mor bags bronze medal

Young grappler Anshu Malik has scripted history at the World Wrestling Championships 2021. Anshu has become the first Indian woman to win a World Championships silver medal. She lost to USA’s Helen Louise Maroulis 4-1 in an enthralling bout in the final of the 57kg weight division to bag India’s first medal at the tournament.
COMBAT SPORTS
vermontjournal.com

Putney resident Alicia Dana earns bronze medal at Tokyo Games

PUTNEY, Vt. – At this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, longtime Putney resident 54-year-old Paralympic athlete Alicia Dana took home the bronze medal in the Cycling Road para-cycle event. It is Dana’s second Paralympic medal, having captured the silver medal five years ago in Rio in the same para-cycle event.
PUTNEY, VT
CNN

CNN

680K+
Followers
105K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy