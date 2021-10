A woman found guilty of killing a veteran has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Marina Fifield was sentenced in the murder of Randal Walden, who investigators say was in a relationship with her. The case stemmed from a shooting in Karnes County in Gillett, Texas. Investigators say Fifield shot Walden in the face after an argument on Jan. 1, 2019. Walden was taken to San Antonio for treatment but died days later. Walden was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO