Georgia State

CUs Should Start Preparing for Digital ID Adoption: Fraud Expert

By Natasha Chilingerian
Credit Union Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Apple announced that digital driver’s licenses and state ID cards would soon be accessible via Apple Wallet for consumers in eight states: Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah. The inevitable widespread adoption of digital IDs nationwide is on the horizon, but the added convenience is likely to be accompanied by new opportunities for fraud, according to a new e-book from security and identity protection company Sontiq, “Protecting What Matters Most.”

#Id Cards#Ids#Apple Wallet#Sontiq
