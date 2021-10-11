CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDS with ranibizumab in nAMD shows similar results to monthly injections

By Lynda Charters
ophthalmologytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArshad Khanani, MD, MA, reports primary study findings from the phase 3 study on the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab. Arshad Khanani, MD, MA, from the Sierra Eye Institute, Reno, NV, reported that the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) (Lucentis, Genentech) (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), an investigational product that continuously delivers ranibizumab intravitreally, achieved results similar to those in patients treated with monthly ranibizumab injections for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

