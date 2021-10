Iconic Japanese watchmaker Seiko has a long history of innovation, perhaps more than you’d think. While we know the brand from its class-defining use of quartz movements and dive watch releases, Seiko actually lays claim to a surprising and deeply controversial legend, the first Automatic Chronograph. Way back in 1969, Swiss legends TAG Heuer and Zenith were in a race to revolutionise the industry with their El Primero and Caliber 11 releases, respectively, but all the while, Seiko was coyly working on its own genre-breaking timepiece. Sure, the Seiko 6139 Speedtimer, as it has come to be known, may not enjoy the same legacy that the other ‘first automatic chronographs’, it’s an incredible feat of ingenuity worthy of a comeback.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO