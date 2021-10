On 10/04/21 at 9:13 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded with a rescue truck to #31 Lazy Brook Road for a carbon monoxide alarm sounded. On 10/04/21 at 2:13 pm the Echo Hose H & L Co. #1, Pine Rock Park Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to #190 Coram Avenue for smoke in the basement. A burnt vacuum motor caused the smoke.