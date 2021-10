The takeover of Newcastle United by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has taken a significant step towards being completed, with sources believing the £300m buyout could be agreed by the end of the week. One of the main obstacles to the change of ownership was removed when it emerged that the Arab kingdom has lifted its four-year ban on beIN Sports and is in the process of agreeing a settlement with the Qatari-based media company. BeIN, the Premier League’s broadcaster in the region, had their transmissions hijacked by Saudi-based pirates during a cold war between the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO