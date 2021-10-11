CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EFL chief has this message for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola & Co over controversial 'B-team' plans

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is looking to remove the cliff edge between the Premier League and the Championship, and is still pushing for the EFL to receive a 25 per cent cut of the revenue from selling Premier League and EFL rights together. However, he insists there is no possibility of the EFL...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Dyke
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferran Soriano
Person
Greg Clarke
The Guardian

Liverpool v Manchester City: great games in the Klopp-Guardiola era

We look back on five Premier League encounters that have made this rivalry one of goals, drama, controversy and memes. The first meeting between Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City took place at Anfield in December 2016 and, after much hype, proved an anticlimax – a low-quality encounter that ended in narrow victory for the hosts. The teams met again four months later at the Etihad Stadium and this time there was no disappointment. The game was a barnstormer, full of speed, skill, aggression and ambition as the sides went at each other from the start. There were two goals – a James Milner penalty on 51 minutes cancelled out by Sergio Agüero’s strike soon after – and there would have been more but for poor finishing by both teams. This was a breathless contest marked by moments of drama and controversy – Milner was fortunate not to be sent off for a first-half foul on Raheem Sterling – a precursor for what was to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CHRIS SUTTON'S BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool have a better forward than Manchester City in Mo Salah...but the Reds would struggle without the Egyptian while Pep Guardiola's side are well equipped to retain the title

If Liverpool were to lose Mohamed Salah for a month or two, they would suffer. If Manchester City lose Jack Grealish, they’ve got Phil Foden. If they lose Raheem Sterling, they’ve got Riyad Mahrez. If they lose Kevin De Bruyne, they’ve got Bernardo Silva, not to mention Gabriel Jesus popping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp rivalry has put him on “another level”

Pep Guardiola cherishes Jurgen Klopp rivalry. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has helped make him a better manager. Guardiola will come up against his Liverpool counterpart on Sunday when Premier League champions City visit Anfield. Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp has helped me. With Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#Manchester City#Efl#Pep Guardiola Co#The Premier League#English
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Midfielder Rodri

Following Fernandinho was always going to be a tough ask for any defensive midfielder at Manchester City, but it looks like Rodrigo is grasping that opportunity with both hands. The Spaniard moved to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2019, for a fee of around £63.5 million - a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Jurgen Klopp has made me a better manager - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his rivalry with Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp has made him a "better manager". City are a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and the teams meet at Anfield on Sunday (16:30 BST). The only time City missed out on the title in the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Rodri can become a football great

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Rodri could be one of the game's greats. Guardiola has told Rodri he can be one of the best holding midfielders to ever play the game if he continues to show the desire to improve at Manchester City. The Spaniard has been in excellent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola pleads with Liverpool to prevent repeat of Reds fans' 2018 attack on Manchester City bus ahead of Anfield trip... speaking out on 'unimaginably bad' scenes

Manchester City are hoping that Liverpool and Merseyside Police have put measures in place to avoid a repetition of the attack on their team coach when it approached Anfield before a Champions League tie in 2018. Bottles, cans and flares were thrown at the City players in a frightening ordeal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, coaching staff spat at during Liverpool clash - source

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City backroom staff were spat at during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield, a City source has told ESPN. Champions City climbed into third position, behind second-placed Liverpool, after Kevin De Bruyne's deflected goal in the 81st minute claimed a point after Liverpool had twice taken the lead through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man City boss Pep Guardiola 'held cash in an offshore account in Andorra to avoid paying tax in Spain... before taking advantage of 2012 amnesty to pocket €500,000 in interest alone'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola held cash in an offshore account in Andorra during his time in charge of Barcelona in a bid to avoid paying tax in Spain, it has been claimed. The 50-year-old is one of the most high-profile names revealed in the 'Pandora Papers', an investigation by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola urges Liverpool police to defend team bus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged Liverpool to protect their team bus ahead of traveling to Anfield today. City are hoping that Liverpool and Merseyside Police have put measures in place to avoid a repetition of the attack on their team coach when it approached Anfield before a Champions League tie in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

DANNY MURPHY: Pep Guardiola likes rotation but he is handling Jack Grealish perfectly by picking him every week and showing faith in Manchester City's £100million man

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Manchester has taken the spotlight off Jack Grealish, who would otherwise have been more scrutinised as the Premier League’s first £100million player. I’m sure it’s helped but the biggest reason for his encouraging start at City is Pep Guardiola picking him every week. We know Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy