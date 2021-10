The arts bring us together, tell our story, teach us history, and give us a vision for the future. Without them the world would be very dull and uneventful. To celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month, here are some resources to explore and use in your classroom. This is just a tiny sample of what’s available in PBS LearningMedia, so take a look around to discover more! These resources are accompanied by teacher materials and can be used in various ways and content areas.

ARTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO