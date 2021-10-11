Pandemic drives up cost of Beachside Elementary construction by $2.4 million
The Volusia County school district raised its budget by $2.4 million for construction of the new Beachside Elementary because of pandemic-related increases in costs. The maximum cost for the project that will consolidate Ortona and Osceola elementary schools on the Daytona Beach property is now $26.4 million — but the actual cost may come in under that, explained the district's Chief Operating Officer Mark Shanoff.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
