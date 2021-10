Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The California United Strikers came away with a 2-1 win over the CFC on Thursday night at Fort Finley. After a scoreless first half, Cal United got on the board in the 70th minute on a corner kick. Garrett Hogbin knocked in the ball right in front of the net. Moments later Bryan Medina was able to create enough space to launch a shot that found the back of the net to make it 2-0. CFC got a goal in stoppage time from Brian Bement, but it was too little, too late, as the CFC fall 2-1.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO