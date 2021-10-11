CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disco Elysium (Switch) Review

Cover picture for the articleI honestly don’t have much experience with tabletop RPGs. I ran a campaign one time that still hasn’t finished, and this goes doubly for the games that have been heavily built on their foundations. Even without that experience, it’s kind of hard not to have noticed the heaping piles of praise that were being thrown on Disco Elysium back when it first released in 2019, and even harder not to be incredibly curious why. Disco Elysium is an isometric RPG with a focus on narrative and interactions rather than combat, which is a concept that could easily have been boring. However, the game is well worth all the praise it received back in the day, though its debut on Switch has a few problem areas you may need to look out for if you decide to make it your platform of choice.

