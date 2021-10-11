Shenango man dies in motorcycle crash
A Shenango Township motorcyclist killed Sunday afternoon has been identified as 25-year-old Jarred Streckeisen of Ellwood Road. Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said Streckeisen, who was wearing a helmet, was riding north in the 4200 block of Hollow Road in Shenango Township around 3 p.m. when he crested a hill and failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree, and the bike went down an embankment.www.ncnewsonline.com
