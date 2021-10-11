CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Nighttime Lane Closure: John Rodes Blvd., Oct. 19-21

The City of Melbourne Public Works & Utilities Department will be closing the southbound lane on John Rodes Boulevard just south of the intersection with Ellis Road in order to install a water main. This work is scheduled for Tuesday night, October 19, through Thursday, October 21, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night. A detour will be provided to route traffic around the work area. If you have any questions please contact John Precious at (321) 608-5000.

