CMT INTERVIEW: Willie Jones On “Get Low, Get High” And Bringing Major League Baseball To Music City

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Whew. 2021 has been one big, long day. So let me flip through my camera roll and tell you all about it,” says Shreveport, LA-born and currently Nashville-based country star on the rise Willie Jones. “Yeah, man. It’s been crazy.” Crazy for the average developing artist may include a few gigs, a few songwriting rounds, and maybe releasing an EP or two. Crazy for Willie Jones includes releasing a full-length debut album, three other singles, a slate of summer festival gigs, debuting at the Grand Ole Opry, plus joining Luke Combs and Kane Brown to lure Major League Baseball to Music City. You may already know Jones for his standout civil rights anthem “American Dream” or celebration at the “ratchet Zydeco rodeo” for summer country trap party rocker “Down By The Riverside.” Now, with new, New Orleans second-line horn aided track “Get Low, Get High,” he’s continuing to bring the party, but this time via an earnest yet breezy pop-country song. Somewhere between everything, Jones carved out the time to bring CMT up to speed on the quicky — and entertainingly — evolving story that his career is becoming.

Luke Combs
Willie Jones
Nelly
Tim Mcgraw
Kane Brown
