Call of Duty Season 6 is the final batch of content planned before the launch of Vanguard, and it seems Activision is going out with a bang. The upcoming season will feature content for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with plenty of things to do across each game (and some overlap between them). There will even be a spooky Halloween event and balancing changes, along with new weapons and points of interest. So there’s plenty to be excited about. But when does Season 6 begin? How large is the download size? Here, we’ll detail everything you’ll need to know to start playing Call of Duty Season 6.

