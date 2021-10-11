Shea Center Raises Over $1 Million from Annual Fundraiser

Portland, OR. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon & SW Washington raised a record-breaking $1,000,000 at its 2021 ‘Hope-Raiser’. Guests celebrated at home during the September 19th virtual benefit. It was the biggest event of the year to celebrate the hope that they make possible for families with seriously ill children across Oregon every day. The funds raised by this event will go an incredible distance, ensuring that families can always count on RMHC whenever, and wherever, they need them. From warm, home-cooked meals, and safe, welcoming rooms, to compassionate staff, everything RMHC delivers to families in need is made possible because of donor support.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO