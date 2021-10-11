CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shea Center Raises Over $1 Million from Annual Fundraiser

By Capo Dispatch
thecapistranodispatch.com
 4 days ago

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.

www.thecapistranodispatch.com

Related
newspressnow.com

Mosaic Foundation hosts annual fundraiser

Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Ignite Annual Fundraiser on Sept. 10 was a success. More than $230,000 was raised in total, exceeding the foundation’s goal of $170,000. More than 350 guests gathered on the rooftop of the Mosaic Downtown parking garage to support Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center, emPowerU youth programs and the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Nursing Fellowship.
CHARITIES
mychamplainvalley.com

United Way of the Adirondacks launches annual fundraising campaign

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The United Way of the Adirondack region kicked off its annual fundraising campaign as people in the North Country see a rising need for healthcare and other services, and less income to pay for it. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 percent of New York families were...
CHARITIES
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Annual giving event raises more than $440 million since launching

Communities Foundation of Texas’ (CFT) 13th North Texas Giving Day has wrapped up its annual 18-hour day of giving, raising a record-breaking more than $66 million for 100 percent of the participating nonprofits. This year’s event was bolstered by the event’s inaugural presenting sponsor, Amazon. “Amazon understands that strengthening our...
CHARITIES
portlandsocietypage.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Raise Break-Breaking $1 Million at Annual ‘Hope-Raiser’

Portland, OR. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon & SW Washington raised a record-breaking $1,000,000 at its 2021 ‘Hope-Raiser’. Guests celebrated at home during the September 19th virtual benefit. It was the biggest event of the year to celebrate the hope that they make possible for families with seriously ill children across Oregon every day. The funds raised by this event will go an incredible distance, ensuring that families can always count on RMHC whenever, and wherever, they need them. From warm, home-cooked meals, and safe, welcoming rooms, to compassionate staff, everything RMHC delivers to families in need is made possible because of donor support.
PORTLAND, OR
13abc.com

Shoreland Firefighters Association to host annual fundraising party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host its annual Firefighters Feather Party as a fundraiser for equipment and training. The event is set for Nov. 19 and 20 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Shoreland Park Shelter House on Patriot Drive. It’s an opportunity to visit with...
TOLEDO, OH
bulverdespringbranchchamber.com

First Annual Bunco For Babies Fundraiser!!

Lots of GREAT Door Prizes will be given away through out the event. YoungLives in a ministry within Young Life that encourages and takes care of pregnant and parenting teen moms ages 13 to 21 years of age in our community. Bringing them together to love and support them during a vulnerable time.Come out and see what our area YoungLives is up to in our community!
ADVOCACY
williamsonherald.com

Refuge Center raises over $612K toward new campus

Editor’s note: This story discusses mental illness and suicide. The Refuge Center for Counseling is just about $1 million away from its fundraising goal for phase two of its capital plan, which will allow it to break ground on a new Franklin campus full of therapeutic natural elements. The Refuge...
FRANKLIN, TN
southfloridahospitalnews.com

15TH ANNUAL RIBBONS FOR THE CHILDREN ART EXHIBITION & AUCTION RAISES $45,000 TO HELP CHILDREN AND FAMILIES SERVED BY THE CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER

October 6, 2021) –Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) concluded its 15th Annual Ribbons for the Children Art Exhibition & Auction on September 23, raising $45,000 for the non-profit that provides family-centered, comprehensive prevention, intervention and treatment services to children and youth with special health care needs living in Broward County.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Seaside Signal

Wildlife Center hosts virtual fundraiser

The Wildlife Center hosts their 2021 virtual Founder’s Event. This annual fundraiser helps raise critical funds needed to keep the Wildlife Center’s doors open to every wild animal in need of care. Event access tickets and grand prize raffle tickets are on-sale now at event.gives/foundersevent. Tickets to the event are $15 for single admission and $100 for a virtual table of 8. All ticketed attendees receive five entries into the door prize drawing that will take place during the live-streamed event on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., hosted by Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, David Reid. The silent auction opens on Oct. 10 and will conclude during the live event.
CHARITIES
hamlethub.com

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities Org Raises Over $26K At 3rd Annual Smart Walk

Westport, CT - On October 3rd, hundreds gathered to participate in the Third Annual ‘Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities’ at Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park. The festive event raised over $26,000 to support the Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities nonprofit organization, which helps children with learning and attention differences reach their full potential by inspiring and educating their parents.
WESTPORT, CT
nowdecatur.com

20th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive Raises 8.1 Million Pounds

October 8, 2021 – At 6 pm, The 20th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive raised $1,546,426. Thanks to purchasing power through the Central Illinois Food Bank, which equates to 8,134,201 pounds of food. Over 3.2 million pounds of food in cash equivalent was raised in 2020. That was the first...
DECATUR, IL
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Humane Society Gala Raises Over $1 Million

Roughly 600 people and 200 pets showed off their old Hollywood glam at San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala. The event on the SDHS campus in Morena raised more than $1 million to give San Diego pets and wildlife a second chance. The evening included live entertainment, an auction, and a vegetarian meal prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tippnews.com

Gala to end Pancreatic Cancer Raises Over $1 Million

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Purple Pansies, a pancreatic cancer nonprofit organization, recently held its 12th annual Pillars of Hope Gala, presented by Kroger, raising more than $1 million in one evening. The gala was officially renamed Pillars of Hope by the nonprofit to show support for survivors and the hope to cure pancreatic cancer.
ATLANTA, GA
WAND TV

Annual Decatur food drive collects over 8 million pounds of food

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 20th annual WSOY Community Food Drive collected over 8 million pounds of food. This total eclipsed a 2020 total of 2.2 million pounds. Much of the credit goes to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which donated $1 million Friday - the equivalent of about 5 million pounds.
thecapistranodispatch.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Otra Mas Fall Fundraiser 2021


SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Nonprofit Offers Free Language Programs in San Juan Capistrano


SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
vegas24seven.com

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Scores Big Raising $1.5 Million At 11th Annual Gala On Allegiant Stadium’s Field

GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION SCORES BIG RAISING $1.5 MILLION AT 11TH ANNUAL GALA ON ALLEGIANT STADIUM’S FIELD. Last week, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hosted its 11th annual charitable gala on the Allegiant Stadium field, raising an unprecedented $1.5 million in donations towards the foundation’s mission to help children, young adults and their families throughout Southern Nevada master autism. The sold-out event recognized the Las Vegas Raider’s, Sletten Companies and UNLV Interim President, 2018 – 2020 Marta Meanna Ph. D. for their unwavering dedication and support of the foundation and its mission over the years.
CHARITIES
yourokmulgee.com

Steak Cookoff Fundraiser Raises $10,108

In late April, Jackson Casey, a member of the Morris Eagles football team, approached Coach Robert Daniels about a fundraising idea that he had that would include a steak cooking competition sanctioned by the SCA (the Steak Cookoff Association). The SCA is a worldwide organization that host steak cooking competitions all over the United States and in 18 other countries around the world. Last year charitable organizations raised over a quarter million dollars through hosting SCA events like Jackson’s. There are 450 domestic and 75 International events projected in 2021.
MORRIS, OK
hometownsource.com

Senior Center fundraisers are on the calendar

Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 in advance ($8 at the door) for people age 13+, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. We need more volunteers to help with the breakfast and there are two shifts to choose from. Please call us at 763-295-2000 if you can help.
MONTICELLO, MN

